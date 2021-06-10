Every obtainable vehicle in Subnautica: Below Zero

Subnautica: Below Zero has a lot of areas to cover, and vehicles are the best way to get around as fast as possible. There are some great vehicles that players can choose from in Subnautica: Below Zero, and they are a part of the progression like anything else.

Like most things in Subnautica, players will need to build their vehicles as they get resources within the game. However, Subnautica: Below Zero certainly doesn't hold the hand of the player, and it can take some time or grinding to get the parts needed for later vehicles.

Despite the process being a bit difficult, there are some vehicles that can be obtained early on and will help with the traversal process until better upgrades are found. With the given list, players can begin to plan what vehicles they want in Subnautica, and where the best place may be to use them.

All vehicles the player can get in Subnautica: Below Zero

As mentioned before, a list of resources will be needed for vehicles in Subnautica: Below Zero, and the process can be long. But for the time being, the list will give an idea of what to work towards in the game.

Seaglide

This is the simplest vehicle on the list and the first one that almost all Subnautica: Below Zero players will obtain. It's a very simple hand held vehicle that doesn't offer up any benefits aside from speed.

Players won't get inventory space or even any protection, but the speed will aid in other areas. Traversal will be far faster, and players will be able to make longer trips without needing oxygen.

Seatruck

Perhaps the most utility-based vehicle in Subnautica: Below Zero, the Seatruck is a vehicle that can move fast and provide a mini base for the player to use on the go. Along with the base assets of the Seatruck, it can also be upgraded to have additional attachments.

Snowfox

With the new Arctic biomes in Subnautica: Below Zero, a vehicle specifically for the ice only made sense. The Snowfox will allow players to move quickly through snow and ice with movement as the main goal.

Prawn Suit

The Prawn Suit is a returning vehicle from the first Subnuatica, and it has its own purposes. It allows players to walk on the ocean floor while also having some pretty useful combat capabilities. It's a fantastic addition to any Subnautica: Below Zero player's base and also has additional upgrades.

