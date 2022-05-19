Every playable game mode in Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile has finally hit the market for some countries, and players are happily flocking to this version of the game. However, there are players who have started to take notice of some of the game's glaring differences compared to the standard version.

Compared to the standard version of the game on console and PC, there is significantly less content in Apex Legends Mobile. As of writing, the mobile version only has one map compared to the four maps in the standard version. Moreover, a Ranked Mode is present in the new version, but players are required to unlock it first.

With so much missing from the mobile version as far as gameplay goes, there have to be some other modes that players can play right now. Thankfully, there are a handful of different game modes for players to indulge in till more of the standard version's content makes its way to Apex Legends Mobile.

Apex Legends Mobile players must try these game modes

A few different game modes that players can play in Apex Legends Mobile (Image via Respawn)

Circulation for each game mode works the same as it does in the standard version of Apex Legends. Modes are introduced, and players get to pick from three at a time. These three multiplayer modes are available for a limited time, whereas the standard Battle Royale and Ranked modes are always available.

Ranked Mode

The Ranked mode is what many players are after when it comes to a lot of modern shooters. However, they will notice that they are unable to start playing the Ranked mode right after they install this game on their mobile phones.

Luckily, the restrictions on this mode are incredibly loose, only requiring the player to have an account level of 8.

Battle Royale

The standard Battle Royale mode that players have come to expect from Apex Legends has made its way into the mobile port. While the standard version cycles through each map for two different modes: Duos and Trios, Apex Legends Mobile only has Trios in the classic version of the original King's Canyon map.

Team Deathmatch

Every player has acknowledged the addition of the Team Deathmatch mode to the game. This has come straight out of left field for many players, as the standard version of Apex Legends does not have this option.

However, many players are now anticipating its arrival on other platforms.

Arena

The beloved Arena mode from the standard release of Apex Legends returns in the mobile port. This mode takes inspiration from other tactical shooters like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Valorant as it prompts the players to purchase their weapons and armor between rounds to eliminate the enemy team.

Quick Match

For players who feel that the standard Battle Royale games can last too long, the Quick Match option is the perfect solution. This mode of gameplay significantly shrinks down the size of the map to cut down on dead zones, allowing players to grab a weapon and get right into the action faster.

With Apex Legends Mobile gathering a sizable audience a day into its partial release, the support for this game is only expected to grow going forward. Hopefully, in the near future, the full roster from the standard version of Apex Legends will be included in this version of the game alongside the missing maps.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh