Every reward in the Halo Infinite Winter Contingency event

Everyone loves new rewards and the Winter Contingency brings some holiday gifts for Halo Infinite players to add to their collections. Though the event may be smaller in scale than some of the other planned events, there are still some great cosmetics to earn for the holiday season.

The Winter Contingency itself will run for a limited amount of time, so players will need to participate while it's live or risk missing out. There are a handful of rewards that are time-gated to some degree, so logging in and grabbing those holiday gifts is important, especially for those players that want to collect as much as they can in Halo Infinite.

Each reward available in the Halo Infinite Winter Contingency event

In total, there are 10 different holiday-themed rewards that players can earn in the Winter Contingency event. Each of those 10 rewards are listed below in the order that they will unlock for Halo Infinite players.

Winter Contingency rewards in Halo Infinite:

Reward 1: Wild Justice - Epic Nameplate

Reward 2: Peppermint Laughter - Rare Mark VII Armor Coating

Reward 3: UA/Tatius - Rare Mark VII Left Shoulder Pad

Reward 4: UA/Tatius - Rare Mark VII Right Shoulder Pad

Reward 5: Peppermint Laugher - Rare MA40 Assault Rifle Coating

Reward 6: Snowmageddon - Epic Backdrop

Reward 7: Navlogcom - Rare Nameplate

Reward 8: Peppermint Laughter - Rare MK50 Sidekick Coating

Reward 9: Myesel Ammo Pouch - Rare Mark VII Utility

Reward 10: Sunset Contessa - Epic Mark VII Armor Coating

Based on the full list of rewards, there are no new armor cores like there was for the Fractures: Tenrai event last month. However, there are still some decent color coatings and armor modifications to earn for the cosmetics section. Plus, earning the rewards themselves is a walk in the park with the right amount of time.

How to earn rewards in the Halo Infinite Winter Contingency event

Ten gifts can be claimed in total. (Image via Microsoft)

Earning rewards during the Winter Contingency event is as simple as logging into the game and playing a match. Playing one match per day will guarantee a reward, but players will then need to wait until the next day to claim another gift.

The event will run in Halo Infinite until January 4, 2022. That leaves about 14 different days for players to earn all 10 rewards that the Winter Contingency event has to offer. After that, the Tenrai event is just around the corner once again.

