Every side quest in Lies of P

Side quests are optional missions in Lies of P, which players can complete to earn rewards from different NPCs and know their background story. These rewards typically consist of XP, resources, items, new combat skills, records, emojis, and many other items. Players will also be able to access connected quests in order to achieve 100% progress in the game.
Lies of P was one of the most anticipated games of this year. Despite an early release on September 18, 2023, it has experienced a successful launch. Players will find a variety of challenging bosses and quests in this Soulslike title.
This article will list all side quests in Lies of P, their basic requirements, and rewards.
Lies of P contains 9 side quests
1) Toma
- Location: Talking to Toma through the window
- Rewards: Radiant Ergo Fragment
- NPC: Toma
- Objective: Faded Whistle
2) Weeping Woman
- Requirement: Talking to Weeping Woman
- Location: Elysion Boulevard
- Rewards: Vivid Ergo Fragment, Feel Record
- NPC: Weeping Woman
- Objective: Broken Baby Puppet
3) Venigni
- Requirement: Locating and speaking to Venigni
- Location: Workshop Union
- Rewards: Fear Gesture
- NPC: Venigni, Pulcinella
- Objective: None
4) Sister Cecile
- Requirement: Initiating conversation with Sister Cecile
- Location: St. Frangelico Cathedral
- Rewards: Devine Service Record, Pray Gesture
- NPC: Sister Cecile
- Objective: Archbishop's Holy Mark
5) Old Lady at the Window
- Requirement: Talking to the Old Lady
- Location: Estella Opera House
- Rewards: Venigni Commemorative Coin
- NPC: Old Lady at the Window
- Objective: La Bleiwies
6) Julian the Gentleman
- Requirement: Initiating conversation with Julian the Gentleman
- Location: Rosa Isabelle Street
- Rewards: Wedding Ring, Sad Gesture
- NPC: Julian the Gentleman
- Objective: Wedding Ring
7) Adelina the Actress
- Requirement: Talking to Adelina
- Location: Estella Opera House
- Rewards: Fascination Reward
- NPC: Adelina
- Objective: Bright Red Apple
8) Belle
- Requirement: Defeating Champion Victor
- Location: Grand Exhibition
- Rewards: Why Record
- NPC: Belle
- Objective: Atkinson's Letter
9) Broken Puppet
- Requirement: Speaking to Broken Puppet
- Location: Barren Swamp
- Rewards: Quartz
- NPC: Broken Puppet
- Objective: None
This concludes the list of every side mission in Lies of P. Players are not required to complete the missions in a specific order. However, some quests will only be available before committing to a main mission, after which they will not be accessible.
Lies of P is currently available to download and install on PC (through Steam and Xbox Game Pass), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.