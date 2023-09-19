Every side quest in Lies of P

Side quests are optional missions in Lies of P, which players can complete to earn rewards from different NPCs and know their background story. These rewards typically consist of XP, resources, items, new combat skills, records, emojis, and many other items. Players will also be able to access connected quests in order to achieve 100% progress in the game.

Lies of P was one of the most anticipated games of this year. Despite an early release on September 18, 2023, it has experienced a successful launch. Players will find a variety of challenging bosses and quests in this Soulslike title.

This article will list all side quests in Lies of P, their basic requirements, and rewards.

Lies of P contains 9 side quests

1) Toma

Location: Talking to Toma through the window

Rewards: Radiant Ergo Fragment

NPC: Toma

Objective: Faded Whistle

2) Weeping Woman

Requirement: Talking to Weeping Woman

Location: Elysion Boulevard

Rewards: Vivid Ergo Fragment, Feel Record

NPC: Weeping Woman

Objective: Broken Baby Puppet

3) Venigni

Requirement: Locating and speaking to Venigni

Location: Workshop Union

Rewards: Fear Gesture

NPC: Venigni, Pulcinella

Objective: None

4) Sister Cecile

Requirement: Initiating conversation with Sister Cecile

Location: St. Frangelico Cathedral

Rewards: Devine Service Record, Pray Gesture

NPC: Sister Cecile

Objective: Archbishop's Holy Mark

5) Old Lady at the Window

Requirement: Talking to the Old Lady

Location: Estella Opera House

Rewards: Venigni Commemorative Coin

NPC: Old Lady at the Window

Objective: La Bleiwies

6) Julian the Gentleman

Requirement: Initiating conversation with Julian the Gentleman

Location: Rosa Isabelle Street

Rewards: Wedding Ring, Sad Gesture

NPC: Julian the Gentleman

Objective: Wedding Ring

7) Adelina the Actress

Requirement: Talking to Adelina

Location: Estella Opera House

Rewards: Fascination Reward

NPC: Adelina

Objective: Bright Red Apple

8) Belle

Requirement: Defeating Champion Victor

Location: Grand Exhibition

Rewards: Why Record

NPC: Belle

Objective: Atkinson's Letter

9) Broken Puppet

Requirement: Speaking to Broken Puppet

Location: Barren Swamp

Rewards: Quartz

NPC: Broken Puppet

Objective: None

This concludes the list of every side mission in Lies of P. Players are not required to complete the missions in a specific order. However, some quests will only be available before committing to a main mission, after which they will not be accessible.

Lies of P is currently available to download and install on PC (through Steam and Xbox Game Pass), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.