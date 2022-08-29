Every Splatfest rank in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 isn't here quite yet, but it has unveiled a hotly anticipated Splatfest mode that gives fans a taste of Nintendo's new entry. Though the game's official release date will come September 9, the Splatfest event will allow players to get acquainted with some of the new ideas on display.

Splatfest is one of the most popular elements of Nintendo's unique shooter franchise. Players can select a team and set out to dominate the competition. The new game's first outing pitted Rock against Paper and Scissors. Players can show off their rank as they grow more powerful, but what's the limit of in-game progression?

The ranking system in Splatfest in Splatoon 3

Splatoon North America @SplatoonNA Squid Research Lab here with an important update—we've discovered that the release date for #Splatoon3 will be 9/9! We’ve also observed some remarkable Turf War action in new and exciting settings. Squid Research Lab here with an important update—we've discovered that the release date for #Splatoon3 will be 9/9! We’ve also observed some remarkable Turf War action in new and exciting settings. https://t.co/HsXim77HvP

Splatoon 3 players know that the Splatfest process requires picking a team and entering battles with their enemies. Dedicated soldiers from whichever team they pick will rise through the ranks as they power through matches and draw results.

There are six ranks in Splatfest. Players will hit those new ranks as they gain points through Splatfest Battles or Tricolor Turf War Matches. They will earn higher points rewards for winning and bonuses for good performance.

The ranks and their point values are as follows:

Fan – Starting rank

Fiend – 100 Splatfest Points

Defender – 250 Splatfest Points

Champion – 500 Splatfest Points

Ruler – 999 Splatfest Points

Ruler+1 – 999+ Splatfest Points

The ranks represent a level of success and dedication to the player's chosen team. After attaining the rank of Ruler, they can refill the same XP bar indefinitely to increase the number. Players may have seen Ruler+2 or above, and there doesn't seem to be a limit on that number.

What do players get for their Splatfest rank in Splatoon 3?

Splatoon North America @SplatoonNA SRL checking in after a wild weekend of splatting. We hope you got a feel for Turf War, but the full Splatoon 3 game has more to discover. Like Anarchy Battles! Try Series for a tough, multibattle challenge with your rank on the line. Or pick Open to squad up with your friends! SRL checking in after a wild weekend of splatting. We hope you got a feel for Turf War, but the full Splatoon 3 game has more to discover. Like Anarchy Battles! Try Series for a tough, multibattle challenge with your rank on the line. Or pick Open to squad up with your friends! https://t.co/D4rEwNeqf8

Splatoon 3 players will earn their rank if they're willing to play the appropriate game modes. Luckily, they'll receive a reward in exchange for the dedication they demonstrate to the cause.

For every additional rank earned in Splatfest, players will win additional Super Sea Snails at the end of the monthly event. The exact payouts aren't yet known for the game, but previous entries could shine some light on the subject. Previous games had five ranks and paid out different rates depending on both the player's rank and whether their team won.

The first game's rates for winning and losing teams were as follows:

Fan: 4/2

Friend: 6/3

Defender: 10/5

Champion: 16/10

King/Queen: 24/18

The second game's rates were slightly different:

Fan: 3/2

Friend: 5/3

Defender: 9/7

Champion: 16/13

King/Queen: 24/21

Although the gap between winning and losing teams was reduced slightly between games, the highest reward remains the same. It's fair to assume that the third game's payout will be similar to that of the first two entries.

Splatoon 3 players will earn additional currency for their efforts in the Splatfest events. Just enter the matches, represent the team to increase Splatfest rank, and come away with the biggest possible payout.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul