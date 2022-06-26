Every stat available in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Houses

Just like all the other games in the series, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes stats are likely the most important thing to pay attention to. Using units with the best stats will make any playthrough easier.

For newcomers, though, the stats screen in the game may seem gibberish. It might be easier to figure out what strength and defense are, but charm and luck are a bit less obvious. Here is an explanation for every stat in the game.

What does every stat do in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes?

Every unit in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Houses has nine different stats. These stats are displayed whenever the player scrolls over them. Here is what they all do:

Hit Points: This is essentially a health bar for every unit. The more Hit Points a unit has, the more attacks it can take before dying. There are plenty of items that also replenish health in the game, such as Vulneraries and Concoctions.

Strength: This is a basic stat that determines how much damage their physical attacks will do. The best front liners in the game are going to want high strength so that their axes, swords, lances, bows, and even gauntlets can deal the most damage to enemies.

Magic: This is basically strength for magic units. Any unit that wields tomes will want to have as high of a magic stat as possible. Magic stats also affect how much health a healer can replenish.

Dexterity: This dictates how high a unit’s critical hit rate is, as well as its critical rush attack power. Units can always boost their crit rate, though, by using Killer weapons (Killer Axe, Killer Lance, etc.).

Armored Knights, like Dedue, have huge Defense stats (Image via Omega Force)

Speed: The duration of a player’s “Awakened” stat will be determined by the Speed stat. It also affects the cooldown timer on Combat Arts and the use of magic tomes.

Luck: A unit with a high luck stat will have a stronger chance of finding items on the battlefield. Players looking for rare items might want to have one unit with a high Luck stat.

Defense: This stat lowers the amount of damage taken from enemies. Certain units, like the Armored Knights, are guaranteed to have tons of Defense.

Resilience: This is Defense, but for magical attacks. Oftentimes, healers in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes will have high Resilience.

Charm: Most certainly one of the more unique stats in the game. Charm affects how quickly a battalion’s endurance is drained. All three of the lords have a high charm (Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude).

Every time a unit levels up in Fire Emblem Warriors: Thee Hopes, there is a chance that one or more of these stats will increase. There are also stat boosters in the game, though, that give a permanent increase to certain stats.

They work similarly to vitamins from the Pokemon franchise. To purchase them, players will need Renown points. This is gained through progressing through the main story, as well as completing chores at the Training Grounds.

