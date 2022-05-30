5 best swords in Roblox King Legacy

Roblox King Legacy is an all-genre fun game created in 2019, where players have to defeat evil monsters and uncover new secrets and mysteries in the game. It is inspired by the famous and long-running manga and anime series, One Piece.

Players have to collect Devil Fruits and become the best player in the game by upgrading their characters and leveling up by defeating the monsters with various methods. There are three methods by which players can defeat the monsters and one of them involves the swords.

A variety of swords are used in Roblox King Legacy and the article showcases the best out of them, ways to obtain them, and how players can become the ultimate swordsmen in the whole world.

5 best swords that players should try in Roblox King Legacy

Swords and ways to obtain them

Swords play a major role in Roblox King Legacy, as it is one of the three main ways to defeat the evil monsters of the game. The other two methods are Devil Fruits and melee/fighting styles. Swords in this game are coated with Busoshoku Haki, which boosts the damage dealt.

The swords can now only be obtained from the NPCs, in exchange for Beli (in-game currency), defeating the bosses, or by purchasing with Robux (in-game currency).

Several swords in the game are categorized as First Sea swords and Second Sea swords. The Second Sea swords are mainly swords which can be obtained from events. Every sword’s moveset has at least two unique attacks and differs from others in the amount of damage done and area of effect (AoE).

Strongest swords in Roblox King Legacy

5) Hell Sword

Hell Sword is a Second Sea sword, which is excellent for PvP and has a good range and AoE. It is the best sword for players who are willing to engage in PvP and can be obtained by defeating the King Samurai (Raid Boss).

The chances of gaining this sword are only 50%. It is entirely based on Enma, which was owned by Roronoa Zoro and earlier by Kozuki Oden in the anime and manga series. The base swing of the Hell sword is 3,649 damage with the damage-boosting Busoshoku Haki and 3,435 damage without it.

The benefits of having this sword are:

It’s very good in PvP.

Use X skill to easily break Ken Haki.

Is good for raids.

Has a good AoE and stun.

Hell Sword has two moves, which are:

Z key, called Inferno Cut, requires 500 mastery.

X key, called Slash of Hell, requires 1,000 mastery.

4) Triple Katana

Triple Katana is the First Sea sword and has nicknames as well, “3SS” and “Santouryuu." The triple katana is a powerful sword with two skills and is pretty expensive. It’s one of the most powerful and famous swords in Roblox King Legacy.

Triple Katana can be bought from a seller, who can be found on the Rocks Island (in-between War Island and Starter Island), for 2,500,000 Beli. The base swing does 4,801 damage with Haki and 3,210 damage without it.

The two abilities for Triple Katana are:

Z: Triple Slash (0 stats)

X: 3SS Tempest

3) Mom Blade

Mon Blade is also one of the most popular swords in the game, which was originally used by Emperor Big Mom, also known as Napoleon in the anime and manga series. Mom Blade is an epic-tier sword that has a 15% chance of being obtained from Monster (Raid Boss).

The Monster (Raid Boss) can be found on Zombie Island. The orb that spawns the monster has a 1% chance to drop from the shadow master. The base swing of Mom Blade is 7,201 damage (with Busoshoku Haki) and 5,201 damage (without Busoshoku Haki). Here are the moves for Mom Blade:

Z key, called Huge Blade, requires 100 mastery.

X key, called Inferno Roar, requires 300 mastery.

2) Saber

The saber is the main weapon used by Shanks, who is a character from the series. In the anime/ manga series Shank’s weapon (Saber) is known as the Gryphon. However, Saber is hung on the back of the user just like many swords in the game.

The saber has a long blade, a green handle attached to it, and a hand guard. The Saber can be obtained by defeating the Expert Swordsman found in the Stone Arena. Players have a 25% chance of obtaining after defeating the Expert Swordsman who is also known as the Shanks.

The Saber has a low base swing damage of 1,938 damage without Busoshoku Haki and 3,101 damage with it. The two moves of the sword are:

Z key, called Dragon Roar, requires 100 mastery

X key, called Holy Sword, requires 300 mastery

1) Night Blade (Yoru)

The Night Blade is not just the strongest but also the most famous sword in Roblox King Legacy. It is the only sword in the game that can be gained from the Game Pass for 1000 Robux (in-game currency) and can also be given to another player.

It is the easiest sword to obtain as it doesn’t require any battle or depends on the chances of being dropped by a monster or an expert. Night Blade is based on Yoru, which is a sword that belongs to Dracule Mihawk (a character in the anime/manga series).

The base swing of the sword does 4,656 damage with Busoshoku Haki and 4,251 damage without it. The two moves of this sword are:

Z key, called Speed Slash, requires 50 mastery.

X key, called Omega Slash, requires 250 mastery.

These were some of the best swords that can be found in Roblox King Legacy. Players should try to gain these swords as these will help them defeat evil monsters with ease and become the greatest swordsmen of all time.

