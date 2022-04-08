×
King Legacy codes in Roblox: Free Beli and Gems (April 2022)

King Legacy Latest Codes ( Image via roblox)
Benny Sagayarajan
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 08, 2022 11:02 PM IST
King Legacy is an adventure RPG in Roblox in which it's possible to choose a customized character and live the life of a pirate. Players can fight various enemies in the game using various weapons such as swords and fighting styles as they progress through the game. It is necessary to purchase these using Beli, and one can gain power by purchasing dragon fruits with Gems.

If there are shortages, players can redeem various codes issued by Venture Lagoons periodically to receive free Beli, Gems, and stat resets. King Legacy codes are mostly distributed through social media, and most of them are only good for a short time, so use them as quickly as possible. The following is a list of all the current codes.

Roblox King Legacy's Beli and Gems' codes

Working codes

  • DINOXLIVE: 100,000 Beli
  • PEODIZ: 100,000 Beli
  • UPDATE3_17: 3 gems

These are all the currently active King Legacy codes that are available, but they won't last forever. Hence, players should redeem them as soon as possible.

Expired codes

Codes expire after a certain amount of time in most games. The codes that are listed below have expired and no longer work.

  • 100KFAV
  • 100KLIKES
  • 100MVISITS
  • 150KLIKES
  • 1MFAV
  • 200MVISITS
  • 250KLIKES
  • 300KFAV
  • 300MVISITS
  • 200KFAV
  • 20MVISIT
  • 22KLIKE
  • 23KLIKE
  • 26KLIKES
  • 300KLIKES
  • 35MVISIT
  • 400KLIKES
  • 45MVISIT
  • 45KLIKES
  • 500KFAV
  • 500KLIKES
  • 550KLIKES
  • 50KLIKES
  • 600KFAV
  • 60MVISITS
  • 70KLIKES
  • 700KFAV
  • 800KFAV
  • 80MVISITS
  • 900KFAV
  • 90KFAVORITES
  • ALLO
  • BECKCOMEBACK
  • BECKSTYLE
  • BESTEVIL
  • BRACHIO
  • DOUGH
  • DRAGONISSTRONG
  • GASGAS
  • KINGPIECECOMEBACK
  • MAKALOV
  • MERRY CHRISTMAS
  • MIUMA
  • NEWDRAGON
  • OPOP
  • PEERAPAT
  • QUAKEQUAKE
  • REDBIRD
  • REDUCELAGMAP
  • SAMURAI
  • SHADOW
  • SNOW
  • SORRYFORSHUTDOWN
  • SPINO
  • STRING
  • TANTAIGAMING
  • THANAKORN
  • THREERAMATE
  • THXFOR1BVISIT
  • UPDATE2_13
  • UPDATE2_16
  • UPDATE2_17
  • UPDATE2_5
  • UPDATE3
  • UPDATE3_15
  • UPDATE3_16
  • UPDATEGEM

Steps to redeem Roblox King Legacy codes

New players can redeem Roblox King Legacy codes by following the instructions outlined below:

  1. Open Roblox on the device and start King Legacy.
  2. Click on the 'Settings' button next to the Health bar in the game on the top left side. It’s a very minute option, please look carefully.
  3. Copy or type a code from the list above and paste it into the 'ENTER CODE' box.
  4. Hit enter to see that free rewards have been credited.

Other ways to earn Gems and Beli

1) Defeat Sea King

Sea Kings spawn every hour in public servers (not private servers) and beating them opens a room on Legacy Island with a chest that contains a random quantity of Gems and a random Devil Fruit, depending on the chest's rarity - Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3. Players can check the main Sea King and Treasure website for further details.

2) Beat Kaido

Kaido is a raid boss in the 2nd Sea (aka Dragon) and beating him nets 5 Gems (an additional 500k Beli, 5 million XP, and a 10 percent chance at Authentic Mace). Players can visit the main Kaido page for further information on how to spawn.

3) Clear Golden Arena Raids

This gamemode pits players against waves of opponents in an arena (30 waves max). After completing the last wave, they will receive 5 Gems and 1 million Beli, as well as a 0.5 percent chance of getting 1 Gem by killing a normal NPC and a 10% chance from a Boss. Please see the main Golden Arena page for further details.

4) Oden

Oden (aka King Samurai) is the raid boss in 2nd Sea, beating him nets 5 Gems (an additional 500k Beli, 2 million XP, and a 50 percent chance to get the Hell Sword). He spawns every 4 hours within Floresco Town's fortress.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
