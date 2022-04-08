King Legacy codes in Roblox: Free Beli and Gems (April 2022)

King Legacy is an adventure RPG in Roblox in which it's possible to choose a customized character and live the life of a pirate. Players can fight various enemies in the game using various weapons such as swords and fighting styles as they progress through the game. It is necessary to purchase these using Beli, and one can gain power by purchasing dragon fruits with Gems.

If there are shortages, players can redeem various codes issued by Venture Lagoons periodically to receive free Beli, Gems, and stat resets. King Legacy codes are mostly distributed through social media, and most of them are only good for a short time, so use them as quickly as possible. The following is a list of all the current codes.

Roblox King Legacy's Beli and Gems' codes

Working codes

DINOXLIVE: 100,000 Beli

PEODIZ: 100,000 Beli

UPDATE3_17: 3 gems

These are all the currently active King Legacy codes that are available, but they won't last forever. Hence, players should redeem them as soon as possible.

Expired codes

Codes expire after a certain amount of time in most games. The codes that are listed below have expired and no longer work.

100KFAV

100KLIKES

100MVISITS

150KLIKES

1MFAV

200MVISITS

250KLIKES

300KFAV

300MVISITS

200KFAV

20MVISIT

22KLIKE

23KLIKE

26KLIKES

300KLIKES

35MVISIT

400KLIKES

45MVISIT

45KLIKES

500KFAV

500KLIKES

550KLIKES

50KLIKES

600KFAV

60MVISITS

70KLIKES

700KFAV

800KFAV

80MVISITS

900KFAV

90KFAVORITES

ALLO

BECKCOMEBACK

BECKSTYLE

BESTEVIL

BRACHIO

DOUGH

DRAGONISSTRONG

GASGAS

KINGPIECECOMEBACK

MAKALOV

MERRY CHRISTMAS

MIUMA

NEWDRAGON

OPOP

PEERAPAT

QUAKEQUAKE

REDBIRD

REDUCELAGMAP

SAMURAI

SHADOW

SNOW

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

SPINO

STRING

TANTAIGAMING

THANAKORN

THREERAMATE

THXFOR1BVISIT

UPDATE2_13

UPDATE2_16

UPDATE2_17

UPDATE2_5

UPDATE3

UPDATE3_15

UPDATE3_16

UPDATEGEM

Steps to redeem Roblox King Legacy codes

New players can redeem Roblox King Legacy codes by following the instructions outlined below:

Open Roblox on the device and start King Legacy. Click on the 'Settings' button next to the Health bar in the game on the top left side. It’s a very minute option, please look carefully. Copy or type a code from the list above and paste it into the 'ENTER CODE' box. Hit enter to see that free rewards have been credited.

Other ways to earn Gems and Beli

1) Defeat Sea King

Sea Kings spawn every hour in public servers (not private servers) and beating them opens a room on Legacy Island with a chest that contains a random quantity of Gems and a random Devil Fruit, depending on the chest's rarity - Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3. Players can check the main Sea King and Treasure website for further details.

2) Beat Kaido

Kaido is a raid boss in the 2nd Sea (aka Dragon) and beating him nets 5 Gems (an additional 500k Beli, 5 million XP, and a 10 percent chance at Authentic Mace). Players can visit the main Kaido page for further information on how to spawn.

3) Clear Golden Arena Raids

This gamemode pits players against waves of opponents in an arena (30 waves max). After completing the last wave, they will receive 5 Gems and 1 million Beli, as well as a 0.5 percent chance of getting 1 Gem by killing a normal NPC and a 10% chance from a Boss. Please see the main Golden Arena page for further details.

4) Oden

Oden (aka King Samurai) is the raid boss in 2nd Sea, beating him nets 5 Gems (an additional 500k Beli, 2 million XP, and a 50 percent chance to get the Hell Sword). He spawns every 4 hours within Floresco Town's fortress.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan