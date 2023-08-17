Every Tarot Card in Phasmophobia and how they work

In Phasmophobia, Tarot Cards are one of the seven cursed possessions which allow the ghost hunters to interact directly with the ghosts. They were originally released in December 2021 with the Cursed Possession update (patch 0.5.0) and currently play a crucial role in players' survival. There are a variety of Tarot Cards that can be drawn randomly.
Depending on the card, ghost hunters may be able to escape any hunt or die instantly. This article will cover every Tarot Card in Phasmophobia as well as how they work.
All Tarot Cards in Phasmophobia and their uses
Ten different Tarot Cards can be found in certain locations on different maps in Phasmophobia. They are as follows:
1) Death
- Chance: 10%
- Burning color: Purple
Pulling this card immediately triggers a cursed hunt. The ghost will chase and will attempt to take down a ghost hunter. On Nightmare and higher difficulty levels, the ghost may kill multiple players.
2) The Devil
- Chance: 10%
- Burning color: Pink
The ghost appears for a brief period before disappearing, allowing players to capture a picture.
3) The Fool
- Chance: 17% (100% during hunts)
- Burning color: Light Purple
Shows a random card and then turns into The Fool when burnt. It does not have any effect.
4) The Hanged Man
- Chance: 1%
- Burning color: None
Drawing this card will instantly kill the player. Although, this card can not be drawn when Friendly Ghost difficulty is turned on.
5) The Hermit
- Chance: 10%
- Burning color: Cyan
Forces the ghost back to the allocated room and restricts it for 60 seconds. The card does not work during hunts.
6) The High Priestess
- Chance: 2%
- Burning color: Light Yellow
Resurrects a random dead ghost hunter at their last location. When no one is dead, the card will revive the next dying player. If a player is revived during a hunt, the ghost will ignore them.
7) The Moon
- Chance: 5%
- Burning color: White
Drains the player's sanity to zero percent instantly.
8) The Sun
- Chance: 5%
- Burning color: Yellow
Immediately restores the player's sanity to 100%.
9) The Tower
- Chance: 20%
- Burning color: Blue
Forces the ghost to interact with an object.
10) The Wheel of Fortune
- Chance: 20%
- Burning color: Green or Red
Randomly increases or decreases the player's sanity by 25%. Green raises the level, while red reduces it.
This concludes the list of Tarot Cards and how it impacts the gameplay in Phasmophobia.