To the delight of horror and psychological thriller fans, Phasmophobia is set to make its way to the consoles this year, as announced by Kinetic Games. The title has always maintained a niche following since its release on Microsoft Windows. However, the developers have decided to deliver the popular horror experience on Xbox and PlayStation.

The title is praised for its unique delivery of horror paired with thriller elements that perpetually keep the players on their toes. Console users will have much to look forward to with this famous horror game.

When will Phasmophobia release for Xbox and PlayStation?

As stated by Microsoft, Phasmophobia will only release for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation VR. Gamers can expect to play the horror title on their consoles by August 2023. However, this version will be on early access, meaning one can expect to encounter a few problems.

The game offers a four-player co-op adventure where you take the role of a paranormal investigator. Together, you will have to investigate multiple locations of paranormal activities and seek the ghosts. You can use various equipment to identify the ghosts, which will help you earn in-game money.

The game has the potential to offer endless hours of playthroughs as you try out new difficulty levels on the complex maps with fresh objectives. However, since it's early access, it can be assumed that players might receive less equipment compared to the game's PC version.

What to expect from Phasmophobia console?

As mentioned in the official Xbox blog, players will still get the standard Phasmophobia experience coming to consoles. With 24 ghost types to discover over 10 well-designed maps, they will get access to a plethora of content.

It is yet to be seen if Microsoft allows cross-play between PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles upon the game's release in August. However, as one would expect, the early access tag will surely bring a few shortcomings.

Phasmophobia is a beloved title in the PC community. The game can potentially enthrall players for a long time as they embark on missions to find ghosts using unique gadgets and tricks. With the title arriving on other consoles, it will definitely enjoy a larger fanbase.

