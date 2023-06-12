The recent Xbox Games Showcase revealed InXile's new title, the Clockwork Revolution. The studio is responsible for major titles in gaming history like Wasteland 3. The upcoming steampunk-themed title is set to be a major release as the reveal trailer delivered a plethora of insight into the game's world design and story.

Much like any steampunk game, the game is set in the fictional world of Avalon during the Victorian era, where a tyrant has taken over the city. That said, Clockwork will also deliver a unique story to the players.

When is Clockwork Revolution releasing?

Developers InXile revealed Clockwork Revolution's release window to be around 2024. This means fans will have to wait at least a year as the steampunk title will not make it into the list of new releases in 2023. However, this also means the game will receive more polish before gamers can enjoy this fascinating adventure.

Gameplay-wise, it is set to be an FPS (First-person shooter) title that will combine sci-fi elements with action in a steampunk setting. The historical setting will lead Clockwork players to a unique playground where they can enjoy RPG (Role-playing games) and action elements together.

The game will also feature a variety of gadgets that will enhance the gunplay experience for players. The reveal trailer for the title hinted at time travel which will also play a major part in the gameplay. The developer mentioned that traveling back in time can allow one to 'influence' their past, which can change the present once returned.

A steampunk adventure paired with time-traveling sounds like a promising experience to have in a story-driven title. This makes Clockwork a highly anticipated title for 2024.

Is Clockwork Revolution coming to Game Pass Day 1?

Xbox Games Showcase did not shy away from delivering an amazing presentation for the game. That said, the game will also make its way to the Xbox Game Pass on day one. This is huge news for the general gaming audience as players will be able to get their hands on the title extremely early.

The system requirements for the game are still a mystery as the developer hasn't revealed that yet. That said, as a 2024 release, players can expect a pretty high bar, judging from its gorgeous visuals and world design.

Is the title coming to PS5?

Xbox @Xbox



A brand new steampunk RPG from the team at @inXile: Clockwork Revolution coming day one on Console, Cloud, and PC with @XboxGamePass

Clockwork Revolution will be released on Xbox Series X and PC when it comes out in 2024. Unfortunately, PlayStation players will not be able to grab the game. At least until further announcements.

Xbox One players are still hoping for a backwards compatible version of the steampunk-themed title to enjoy the vast world of Avalon.

Alongside Clockwork Revolution, Xbox Games Showcase 2023 also included many games that might captivate gamers. It is yet to be seen how these games perform upon release.

