The Steampunk genre has been popularized through many forms of art in the past as they have a certain allure that draws attention. However, in video games, only a few titles have incorporated enough details to make a steampunk title memorable. The PC gaming community is blessed with a handful of titles when it comes to enjoying this dark, Victorian-styled artwork set in an alternate timeline. With the gaming industry leaning more towards the futuristic setting, these gems may soon be lost, and this might be the best time to try them out.

This genre has created one of the most captivating environments in video game history and stands out as unique. Fans have always praised the titles that have done it right in the past and hope for more in the years to come.

With various titles available, this article will list five of the best Steampunk titles and franchises to try out this year.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion

Five Best Steampunk Games to try out

5) Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs

The Amnesia franchise is known for inflicting extreme horror into the player's mind using unique tricks. Unlike other games in the franchise, the sequel Machine for Pigs is set in the Victorian setting of London on New Year's Eve in 1899. The title features a mysterious machine controlled by pigs, including various contraptions for the players to discover.

The game's impeccable portrayal of the Victorian world, enriched with just the right amount of horror and mystery, makes it a must-play for PC gamers looking for a great game in the genre.

4) Thief: The Dark Project

The first Thief game, The Dark Project, is set in a Gothic world filled with Victorian elements of the Steampunk genre. Every nook and cranny is filled with memorable experiences in the creepy world of "the City." In this dark fantasy world set during the Industrial Revolution of the Middle Ages, players take control of Garrett, a master thief.

Embarking on his adventures takes gamers on an exciting journey through the world of Thief that will continue in the subsequent titles in the franchise. However, the first game remains one of the best examples of Steampunk games executed flawlessly.

3) Frostpunk

The first Frostpunk game is an excellent example of a proper Steampunk city-building and strategy game. Set in late 1800 London, humanity faces a tough challenge where climate change devastates the earth, and the remaining humans must find shelter to survive in the last city left.

The snow-themed world brings difficult challenges to overcome as players must carefully allocate their resources to build a livable city and strategize their survival. This strategy game is a must-play for gamers as it offers a lot in terms of gameplay and storytelling.

2) Dishonored franchise

Arkane Studios really pushed beyond its limits with the Dishonored franchise. Both games, including DLCs in the series, offer a memorable Steampunk experience. The first game is set in the fictional city of Dunwall in 1837, where you play Corvo Attanno, Queen Jessamine Kaldwin's bodyguard and closest ally, who is framed for the Queen's murder.

The adventure takes Corvo to mysterious spots in high and low places. From high society parties to trips to underground sewage, the title is a masterpiece when it comes to combining one of the best stealth mechanics with magic in a Steampunk video game.

1) Bioshock Trilogy

Set across the fictional places of Rapture and the City of Columbia, the Bioshock trilogy holds its spot high up on this list as one of the best Steampunk games ever made. The first game takes players to the underwater city of Rapture, where players take on the role of Jack, whose flight has mysteriously crashed between the oceans as he enters the underwater city.

While the sequels have also set their mark on the gaming industry, it is recommended that readers start the franchise with the very first game and experience what Bioshock truly means. Bioshock: Infinite, the latest title in the series, will also have some great stories to tell in the flying city of Columbia with unique artwork set up in a Victorian world.

The titles mentioned above are some of the amazing Steampunk games players can get their hands on while on PC. While many other games exist, these titles are considered the best way to start with the genre.

