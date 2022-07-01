Every track available in F1 22

If anything, F1 22 is realistic, and Codemasters makes sure the franchise focuses on realism with its annual releases.

Realism isn't just about the simulation of the racing experience. It also extends to the vehicles and the tracks used in the game. The details that Codemasters have put into the tracks to make them match their real-world counterparts are astounding.

F1 22 features 20 of the world's most infamous racing tracks, and players can dive into them at any time. They all have a unique number of turns and their own level of difficulty to let players know what kind of trouble they might face on the track.

A list of all the tracks available in F1 22

The developers ensured that the F1 22 tracks and courses remain as authentic as possible. They didn't just come up with their own but instead took a solid look at the F1 schedule.

Here are all of the tracks, the country that they can be found in, their level of difficulty, and just how many turns players can expect:

Miami International Autodrome: This track is in the United States and is of Medium difficulty with 19 turns.

Several of these could be found in previous F1 games, but they have received an upgrade in F1 22 and look better than ever. Others, like Abu Dhabi, are brand new and just as good.

