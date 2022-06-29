Can you change the difficulty level in F1 22?

Players are curious as to whether they can change the difficulty level in F1 22. Luckily for them, the newest F1 simulator by Codemasters includes a wide range of difficulty levels to fiddle with. The devs have taken each skill level into consideration while crafting the levels.
The AI Difficulty has different numbers that can be chosen between eight difficulty tiers. The different tiers have their own range as well, truly allowing players to tune things to their liking.
There are multiple difficulty levels in F1 22
The scale of difficulty in the game is between 0-110. The higher the number, the harder the competitive AI in single-player matches. The various different categories and their inner difficulty ratings are:
- Very Easy: 0-19
- Easy: 20-39
- Medium: 40-59
- Hard: 60-79
- Expert: 80-89
- Master: 90-94
- Legend: 95-100
- Ultimate: 101-110
Players must note that there may not be a massive change within the levels, but it will be very noticeable between the categories.
How to change the difficulty level in F1 22
To change the difficulty level in F1 22, players need to head to the Simulation Settings menu. This will allow them to make changes to Career, My Team, Grand Prix, and other modes with AI races.
Aside from simply confirming the number for the difficulty level, Simulation Settings allows for many other adjustments to can make races incredibly difficult or an absolute breeze. These are as follows:
- Surface Type
- Recovery Mode
- Car Damage
- Car Damage Rate
- Low Fuel Mode
- Race Starts
- Collisions
The settings can either be made to reflect a relastic racing simulation in F1 22, or they can be dialed back a bit to make things very easy. It all depends on the option and the player's preference.
The difficulty settings in the game cannot be altered while in the middle of a race. Once the race begins, players will be locked and will not be able to toggle the settings. Thus, players need to decide what Simulation Settings and AI Difficulty they want to have prior to approaching the starting line.