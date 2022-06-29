How to start fast in F1 22

F1 22 gives players the opportunity for an early lead with the ability to earn a starting speed boost.

The race isn't won at the beginning, of course, but players can set themselves up for success by starting fast in the newest F1 racing simulator developed by Codemasters.

A fast start can see others left in the dust with no way to recover or provide a challenge for those who normally sit at the front of the pack. It's all about the button combination and timing.

How to get off to a fast start in F1 22

Keep an eye on the dash to determine a good starting speed (Image via Codemasters)

Players can see their mile-per-hour and revolution-per-minute on the screen while playing F1 22. These are important numbers to note as they indicate the vehicle's speed.

The car must keep up the high speeds and continue zooming around the race track to maintain the lead. That all begins with putting together a wonderful opening at the starting line.

Here is what players can do to gain some great speed when they're given the green light:

At the starting line, players must hold A on Xbox, X on PlayStation, or their keybind equivalent on PC.

Get the RPM up while continuing to hold that button by now holding the Right Trigger on both consoles or the keybind for it on the PC.

At the very beginning of the race, quickly shift gears upward.

It is recommended to move up to gear five at the minimum and seven at the maximum.

This will maintain the starting speed and allow players to keep accelerating.

Players who don't shift gears once they start moving in the race will find themselves falling behind rapidly. The momentum will be gone, and other drivers will have no problem overtaking them.

Be sure to understand the track that lies ahead, as this is important for what gear needs to be chosen. If a tricky turn awaits, keep it lower so that it is easier to maintain control early on.

How to continue driving fast in F1 22

Absolute control over the vehicle will see high speeds maintained in F1 22 (Image via Codemasters)

After getting off to a fast start, players will want to keep that speed, so they aren't easily passed. Here are a few tips on how to keep going at high speeds to stay in the lead for the entire race:

Brake in a straight line whenever possible

Practice timing braking and steering while taking turns to make them as smooth as possible

Don't brake too late when going around a corner

Keep steering movements as steady as possible

Sharp steering inputs will shift the weight of the car drastically and make it harder to control

Always think about the portion of the track that lies ahead

Learn to overtake by picking a side and not hesitating

Practice all of these steps in various types of weather

Doing all of the above will allow for masterful control of the F1 22 vehicle. Players will be able to keep their vehicle from losing speed in most situations and retain that first place position.

