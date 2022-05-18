2022 F1 calendar has 22 races now instead of originally planned 23

The 2022 F1 Calendar will feature 22 races instead of the original count of 23. The season was supposed to have 23 races but with the cancelation of the Russian GP following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the championship has been restricted to the remaining 22.

A replacement for the Russian GP was expected to be arranged by F1 but as it turns out, an announcement on the official website has laid that speculation to rest. The announcement stated:

“It was announced on February 25 that, following meetings between Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams, the championship would not race at the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, which was set to be held on September 23-25. But it’s now been revealed that there will be no additional Grand Prix added to the calendar to fill the gap – meaning the 2022 calendar will run to 22 races.”

The Russo-Ukrainian war has not only affected the country's race-hosting ability, but has also led to the dismissal of Nikita Mazepin, the only Russian driver on the grid. This only goes on to show that the sport is not impervious to trends in geopolitics around the world.

F1 opted out of going for any of the available options for the 23rd race

When F1 opted out of taking part in the Russian GP and terminated its contract for any future races, it was expected that a replacement race could be arranged. The expectations were borne out of the fact that the sport had tackled similar issues in a much better way previously.

Having two races in Austria last season, or two races in Silverstone in 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic were some such notable examples. The introduction of Imola, Turkey, and Qatar in the last two seasons were also some of the quick fixes that the sport had been able to apply in the last few years.

Even this time around, it's hard to imagine if the Turkish GP or the Qatar GP were not possible options for the sport. Given the global environment and the logistical challenges involved, it does appear that F1 opted against adding a replacement for the Russian GP.

