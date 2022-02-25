F1 and teams agree to call off 2022 Russian Grand Prix 

F1 teams and management have agreed to call off the Russian Grand Prix, citing the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The sport announced the cancelation of the event on the final day of the pre-season test in Barcelona, in a statement condemning the situation unfolding in Ukraine.

Announcing the cancelation of the Russian GP, the F1 statement said:

“The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together. We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation.”

The statement confirmed that there was an emergency meeting held between the teams and the F1 management on the eve of the second day of the test to address the issue. Both drivers and team principals had condemned the situation in Ukraine and felt it was incorrect to race in Russia. Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen have openly admitted that they are against racing in Sochi, with the former announcing to boycott the race if it were to remain on the calendar.

Formula 1 @F1 A statement on the Russian Grand Prix A statement on the Russian Grand Prix https://t.co/OZbbu9Z8ip

Confirming the meeting and discussion between the teams and the management, the statement said:

“On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.”

Ferrari, Williams and Alfa Romeo team principals have confirmed the schedule of the meeting on the second day of the test. Haas' team principal Gunther Steiner and its Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, however, canceled all press commitments due to the conflicting situation.

How does the Ukrainian situation affect Haas F1 team?

With a Russian driver in the lineup and Russian money funding a majority of the resources, the American-owned F1 team could be in trouble with the situation in Ukraine. The team announced it was dropping Russian sponsor Uralkali from its livery and will be running a white livery on the final day of the test.

Uralkali, which is owned by Nikita Mazepin's father Dmitry, is a company with close relations to Russian president Vladimir Putin. Although the Mazepins cannot be blamed for the situation in Ukraine, their proximity to the Russian leadership could be problematic for them. The conflict could also affect the Russian driver's future in the sport.

Alex Tiffin @RespectIsVital



Mazepin's company; Uralkali, sponsors the



I don't see how that sponsorship deal is going to survive, nor should it.



#F1Testing Dmitry Mazepin is close to Vladimir Putin, he met him just 11 days ago.Mazepin's company; Uralkali, sponsors the @HaasF1Team , & his son races for the team.I don't see how that sponsorship deal is going to survive, nor should it. @F1 needs to act now. Dmitry Mazepin is close to Vladimir Putin, he met him just 11 days ago.Mazepin's company; Uralkali, sponsors the @HaasF1Team, & his son races for the team.I don't see how that sponsorship deal is going to survive, nor should it. @F1 needs to act now.#F1Testing https://t.co/QD4JKkK4i3

Furthermore, with economic sanctions being imposed on Russia, the American team's financial resources could be in trouble. The team will have to effectively seek other sponsors as the geopolitical situation could hamper it on the financial front.

Meanwhile, the escalating situation is hitting the PR and image of Haas, the smallest team in F1. With Europe being the heartland of the sport, a fellow European country under attack will be problematic for a team with an association with Russia.

Edited by Anurag C