Haas drops Russian title sponsor from their livery 

Haas F1 team has dropped its title sponsor Uralkali from its livery in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The team announced it will be running a white livery for the final day of testing in Barcelona.

Declaring the removal of the Russian sponsor from their livery, the team statement said:

“Haas F1 Team will present its VF-22 in a plain white livery, minus Uralkali branding, for the third and final day of track running at Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya on Friday 25 February.”

With Russian driver Nikita Mazepin in their driver lineup, the American-owned team has been put in a difficult spot with the escalating situation in Ukraine. Their primary sponsor, Uralkali, is a Russian company owned by the driver's father, Dimitry Mazepin.

Confirming the driver duties for the final day of testing in Barcelona, the team statement said:

“Nikita Mazepin will drive as planned in the morning session with Mick Schumacher taking over in the afternoon. No further comment will be made at this time regarding team partner agreements.”

In the wake of the conflict, Haas team principal Gunther Steiner and driver Nikita Mazepin canceled all press duties and commitments on the second day of the test. The team was seen painting their motorhome white, erasing the Russian sponsor's logos for the final day of the test.

Will Russo-Ukrainian conflict affect Haas' 2022 plans?

With the escalating conflict in Ukraine, the geopolitical situation will affect Haas' PR and image. The sponsorship of Uralkali dropped from the livery is a symbolic gesture condemning the conflict in Ukraine. A Russian driver in their lineup is likely to be unaffected, however, Mazepin's father's close association with Russian president Vladimir Putin could be criticized and scorned upon by many.

Alex Tiffin @RespectIsVital



Mazepin's company; Uralkali, sponsors the



I don't see how that sponsorship deal is going to survive, nor should it.



#F1Testing Dmitry Mazepin is close to Vladimir Putin, he met him just 11 days ago.Mazepin's company; Uralkali, sponsors the @HaasF1Team , & his son races for the team.I don't see how that sponsorship deal is going to survive, nor should it. @F1 needs to act now. Dmitry Mazepin is close to Vladimir Putin, he met him just 11 days ago.Mazepin's company; Uralkali, sponsors the @HaasF1Team, & his son races for the team.I don't see how that sponsorship deal is going to survive, nor should it. @F1 needs to act now.#F1Testing https://t.co/QD4JKkK4i3

While the removal of the Russian Grand Prix is being considered by F1, with several drivers boycotting the race if it continues to remain on the calendar. In a season where the team diverted all its resources from the 2021 season itself, a setback could be painful for the small outfit.

Their 2022 challenger is one of the most developed cars on the grid. If sanctions are placed on their Russian funding, however, it could inversely affect the development of the car, unless the team seeks another sponsor. While Steiner has confirmed in the past that they are likely to remain unaffected, the current situation in Ukraine could be problematic for the team and its financial situation.

Edited by Anurag C