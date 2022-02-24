Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel lead charge to boycott Russian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel are up against racing in the Russian Grand Prix, citing the invasion of Ukraine. The German world champion was adamant about not being a part of the race if F1 races there, with the Dutch world champion supporting him.

Speaking at the drivers' press conference in Barcelona, Vettel said:

“For myself, my own opinion is I should not go, I will not go. I think it’s wrong to race in that country. I’m sorry for the people, innocent people who are losing their lives, getting killed for stupid reasons under a very strange and mad leadership.”

The German world champion, who has been vocal about social issues, was adamant that he would not participate in the Russian Grand Prix if it continues to remain on the calendar. It is reported that F1 is closely observing the Ukraine situation before it decides to keep the race on the calendar.

In a rare opinion on world affairs, the reigning champion voiced his concern over the Russian Grand Prix and said:

“When a country is at war, it is not right to race there.”

While F1 tests its new cars in Barcelona, developments in the geopolitical affairs of the world will bear significance to whether the sport continues to follow its current calendar. Although the Russian Grand Prix is scheduled for the second half of the season, the current developments in Ukraine could result in changes on the calendar.

Sebastian Vettel suggests the Russian Grand Prix will be discussed in next GPDA meeting

Shocked at the events in Ukraine, Sebastian Vettel was assertive about his stance on the Russian Grand Prix. The German driver, however, mentioned that the subject will be discussed at the next Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) meeting, which is yet to convene ahead of the 2022 season.

Wording his personal opinion about the Ukraine news in an eloquent fashion, Vettel said:

“In my personal opinion, obviously I woke up again after this morning’s news, shocked. I think it’s horrible to see what is happening. Obviously if you look at the calendar, we have a race scheduled in Russia... I’m sure it’s something we will talk about, but as I said as GPDA, we haven’t come together yet.”

In a global travel circus such as F1, developments in Ukraine will become a matter of discussion during the pre-season tests in Barcelona. Meanwhile, the Turkish Grand Prix at the Istanbul circuit is speculated to be one of the replacements for the Russian race on the calendar, should the latter be canceled.

Edited by Anurag C