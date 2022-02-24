Russian Grand Prix was removed from F1 ticketing page but is now back

Tickets for the 2022 Russian Grand Prix were removed from F1's official ticketing page before being added back. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine controversy has led to many criticizing the FIA for its plans to race in the country in September this year.

r/Formula1 @F1Subreddit The Russian Grand Prix has also been removed from the Formula1.com ticketing page. The Russian Grand Prix has also been removed from the Formula1.com ticketing page.

Russia's anger with Ukraine has been prevalent for years now. The crossness escalated after 2020, when the country joined NATO's enhanced opportunity partner interoperability program, courtesy of US president Joe Biden's efforts. Now, with Russia's full-fledged war with the former Soviet country, fans are expressing their disapproval of President Putin's decision.

The sport's plans to race in the country had seemingly ended when they removed the Russian Grand Prix from their official ticketing page. F1 decided to go with the Turkish Grand Prix instead, but as of now, the event is back on its official ticketing site despite the ongoing controversy.

F1's Sebastian Vettel will not participate in Russian Grand Prix

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel claims he will not participate in the upcoming Russian Grand Prix due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Matt Gallagher @MattyWTF1 Cancel the Russian GP. Cancel the Russian GP.

The Aston Martin driver has always been outspoken about his political stance and believes it is not correct to race in a country that is going through significant turmoil. The driver said in a pre-season press conference:

“It’s horrible to see what is happening. My own opinion is I should not go. I will not go. I think it’s wrong to race in the country. I’m sorry for the people, you know, innocent people that are losing their lives that are getting killed for stupid reasons and a very, very strange and mad leadership. Personally, I’m just so shocked and sad to see what’s what’s going on. So, we will see going forward, but I think my decision is already made.”

Reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen joined the former Red Bull driver in saying that the Russian Grand Prix must not take place. The Dutchman said in a pre-season testing interview:

“When a country is at war, it is not right to race there.”

Meanwhile, the sport's officials are apparently keeping a close eye on the developments in Ukraine and are likely to base their decision to race in Russia based on how the ongoing conflict develops. An F1 spokesman said:

“Formula One is closely watching the very fluid developments like many others and at this time has no further comment on the race scheduled for September.”

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting an official verdict from the sport. As it stands, the Russian Grand Prix is to take place in September 2022.

Edited by Anurag C