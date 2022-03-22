Every TUNIC fairy location in the Quarry

Players of TUNIC are able to find many different secrets and explore a variety of areas while playing as a cute fox. Some of the secrets available to players are the Fairies that players can find all over the various locations of the world. There are 20 of them in total, with each location having a few different ones scattered about. The Quarry only has one, and here is how players can find it.

Every location of fairies in the Quarry in TUNIC

Players are able to learn much about the Fairies in the game by reading the instruction booklet. Much like the booklets of yesteryear, when the player reads the instruction booklet in TUNIC, they will find many hints, tips, and tricks that can help them to better locate the fairies that they are seeking. Players should consult the booklet when they get stuck or need tips in any area of the game.

Finding the location of the Fairy at the Quarry

The Quarry is a fairly large location that players can explore, which is why it is surprising that it only contains one of the fairies. To find the Fairy, players must first make it to the entrance from the mountaintop. Upon reaching the other side, they will notice that there is a large open area with some trees, with one large tree in the center. This tree is the point that players will need to focus on.

Solving the tree puzzle and claiming the Fairy

Players will want to link all the trees together in order to complete this mountaintop puzzle in the Quarry area of the game (Image via TUNIC)

The first thing players will want to do with this puzzle is find the big tree in the center. To solve this puzzle, players should use the Holy Cross (D-pad) to link the trees to one another. For example, start with one tree and go up to another one, left to the next, so on until all the trees have been linked together in a continuous line.

Completing the puzzle will yield the Fairy

Collecting all 20 of the secret Fairies will ensure players receive some fantastic rewards and collectibles (Image via TUNIC)

Once players complete the puzzle, they will receive the Fairy for the Quarry location. Players will receive rewards for collecting Fairies. For collecting 10 Fairies, they will receive Instruction Booklet Pages 54 and 55. For collecting all 20 fairies, they will receive a collectible from the Secret Treasure collection. These are great rewards that are worth the player's time and effort to collect.

