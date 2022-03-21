Every Tunic fairy location in the West Garden

Tunic players have much to discover in this adorable adventure game. During their travels, users will find out that there are secret fairies that they can encounter in hidden spots throughout the world.

There are 20 of them in total, and they can be collected to gain special rewards.

Every fairy gamers can discover in the West Garden in Tunic

There are various sites where players can encounter the secret fairies within Tunic. With 20 of them to collect, they may be wondering where best to start.

The good news is that some users may find some fairies just by playing the game, but they can consult the in-game instruction booklet on some tips on where they can locate more of the fairies.

Getting the fairies from the West Garden

The West Garden is one of a few areas in the game with two fairies available to find. The first one that gamers can find is located by a pink tree.

To get there, they need to follow the map on their instruction manual, where they will see tiny islands that they can blink to. Players can follow the islands to the one with the tree to enter the code with the Holy Cross (d-pad) on the flowers there to find the fairy.

The code is based on the flowers

Users will need to enter the inputs on the Holy Cross based on the number of flowers in a given direction (Image via Tunic)

When gamers enter the code, they will find the solution is based on the number of flowers on each side of the tree. They should use the Holy Cross in the order of the flowers, counting up from lowest to highest.

So if one flower is on the left side of the tree, players would hit left, and then find the next highest number and hit that direction. Doing so will unlock the first flower on the West Garden.

Find the blue tiles to find the second fairy

The second fairy can be found towards the center of the area. Users will notice a big pink line heading through a blue set of tiles on the ground. This is the location of the second fairy.

They will need to start at one end of the tiles and use the Holy Cross in the direction the blue tiles go. Once they accomplish this and travel up the entire side, gamers will unlock the second fairy for the Western Garden.

