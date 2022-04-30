Every Vateshran Hollows weapon in ESO

A few major areas in Elder Scrolls Online offer up a round-based experience for better loot, and Vateshran Hollows is one of them. The arena plays out differently because of how recent the Hollows are compared to the other areas, but the incentive is still the same.

Completing these arenas gives players a chance for weapons with unique set bonuses. They are often more powerful than the standard set weapons are, but completing the full arena in ESO is a challenge.

On top of the challenge, players also need to hope for the weapons that they want until their full collection is complete, so it can help to know which weapons are available, to begin with.

ESO Vateshran Hollows - Every weapon within the arena

The Vateshran Hollows were added during the year of the vampire in ESO. (Image via Zenimax Online Studios)

When grinding for the weapons in the Vateshran Hollows, it's important to note that there are two versions of each weapon. These are imperfect and perfected weapons.

Both versions will have a set bonus with a special feature, but only the perfected version will have additional boosts to stats like magicka and stamina. What gets boosted depends entirely on the weapon that is earned.

Vateshran Hollows melee weapons in ESO:

Executioners Blade (one-hand weapon) - Hidden Blade deals up to 250% more damage to targets under 100% Health when you are standing behind them. Restores 1890 Stamina if the target was below 50% Health

Hidden Blade deals up to 250% more damage to targets under 100% Health when you are standing behind them. Restores 1890 Stamina if the target was below 50% Health Void Bash (one-hand weapon or shield) - When you deal damage with Power Bash, you apply Call of the Void to yourself for 2 seconds. Enemies within 12 meters are immediately pulled to you. After Call of the Void ends, you apply Major Maim to enemies in the area for 10 seconds, reducing their damage done by 10%. This effect can occur once every 13 seconds.

When you deal damage with Power Bash, you apply Call of the Void to yourself for 2 seconds. Enemies within 12 meters are immediately pulled to you. After Call of the Void ends, you apply Major Maim to enemies in the area for 10 seconds, reducing their damage done by 10%. This effect can occur once every 13 seconds. Frenzied Momentum (two-hand weapon) - While Momentum is active, casting Stamina abilities while in combat generates a stack of Frenzied Momentum for 20 seconds, increasing your Weapon and Spell Damage by 30 up to 10 times. After five or more stacks, your next Heavy Attack consumes all stacks and releases an explosion of energy around you, dealing 1084 Physical Damage to them and all enemies within 8 meters, scaling off the higher of your Weapon or Spell Damage.

When perfected, each of these will get a bonus, such as a critical chance for the blade or stamina on the void bash.

Vateshran Hollows ranged weapons in ESO

Three other weapons that players can earn in the Vateshran Hollows are all ranged. This includes the staff options and the bow, so these are not magicka exclusive in this regard.

Ranged weapons in the Vateshran Hollows:

Wrath of Elements (destruction staff) - Casting Weakness to Elements on a target within 15 meters of you causes a surge of elemental energy to tether between you for 10 seconds. While the tether persists, enemies touching the tether take 331 Flame, Shock, or Frost Damage every 1 second, which increases by 1% each time it deals damage, up to 20%. This effect can occur once every 10 seconds and scales of the higher of your Weapon or Spell Damage.

Casting Weakness to Elements on a target within 15 meters of you causes a surge of elemental energy to tether between you for 10 seconds. While the tether persists, enemies touching the tether take 331 Flame, Shock, or Frost Damage every 1 second, which increases by 1% each time it deals damage, up to 20%. This effect can occur once every 10 seconds and scales of the higher of your Weapon or Spell Damage. Force Overflow (restoration staff) - Casting Force Siphon on a target within 15 meters of you causes a surge of magical energy to tether between you for 10 seconds. While the tether persists and you remain in range, you and your allies in the tether restore 175 Magicka and Stamina every 1 second. This effect can occur once every 10 seconds.

Casting Force Siphon on a target within 15 meters of you causes a surge of magical energy to tether between you for 10 seconds. While the tether persists and you remain in range, you and your allies in the tether restore 175 Magicka and Stamina every 1 second. This effect can occur once every 10 seconds. Point-Blank Snipe (bow) - Increases your damage done with Snipe based on how close you are to your target. Max Damage: 33% at 3 meters. Minimum Damage: 5% at 18.5 meters.

That's all there is to Vateshran Hollows in ESO. In every situation, the perfected versions of the weapons will be better, but the imperfects still have the abilities that make them so desirable. Either way, best of luck farming out these items before High Isle is released in ESO.

