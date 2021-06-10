Everything we know about Battlefield 2042

The new Battlefield game was finally revealed today as Battlefield 2042. There is plenty of exciting information for players to sink their teeth into while they wait for the game's official release.

First and foremost, fans will want to know the release date of Battlefield 2042. With the official reveal today, players can expect to get their hands on the new game on October 22, 2021.

Before the release, though, players can look forward to a Battlefield 2042 beta that will be available before the official launch date. Players who preorder Battlefield 2042 will gain early access via closed beta. An open beta will later be available for the entire player base. Invite-only testing will begin in July, so players can expect the beta to begin a month or two after the invite tests are over.

Players will be able to play Battlefield 2042 on almost all consoles and PCs. The platforms on which fans can play the game include PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The standard price of Battlefield 2042 is $70 on next-gen consoles and $60 on other platforms.

Gameplay details for the upcoming Battlefield 2042

When it comes to the theme of Battlefield 2042, players can expect a shooter that is set in a future world.

The game is being touted as the next generation of Battlefield, which means there are plenty of technical advancements to look forward to. Some of those technical advancements will include battles with 128 players at once within record-size maps. There will also be dynamic world and weather events that affect the maps as a whole.

Battlefield 2042 will have a class system that includes traditional categories like Medic or Assault. However, these classes will be called specialists. There will be a total of 10 classes, and each will have its own gadget (such as a medic with a syringe pistol).

Players will be able to change their class loadouts on the fly. Attachments and weapons can also be swapped out at any time during a match.

Fans should check out the next EA event in July to find out more about Battlefield 2042.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh