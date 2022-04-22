Everything Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition comprises

With Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga finally out for several weeks, as of April 5, 2022, perhaps it’s time to consider picking it up. The game is a fantastic romp through major events from the main movies, specifically Episode I: The Phantom Menace through Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

The game itself is packed with small levels and large, open worlds. Players can also fly about in space, and there are over 350 playable characters and dozens of vehicles.

Should fans want more than what’s offered with the base version of the game, then they’ll want to consider purchasing the Deluxe Edition. Here’s everything Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition contains.

Everything included in the Deluxe Edition of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

All that comes with the Digital Deluxe Edition

The Mandalorian season 1 Character Pack

The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Pack

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Pack

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Pack

Classic Characters Pack

Trooper Pack

Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Pack

Exclusive classic Obi-Wan Kenobi playable character

Considering all that’s available in the Deluxe Edition, it’s clear that it is almost entirely made up of character packs. In fact, the character packs seem to be related to Star Wars films/series outside of the main series, such as The Mandalorian and Rogue One.

With that said, it is important to note that the character pack DLCs will not be available for download right away. By purchasing the Deluxe Edition of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, regardless of if it’s the Digital or Physical version, players are essentially purchasing the character packs ahead of time; the newest characters will be downloaded automatically on the day they release.

All that comes with the Physical Deluxe Edition

Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk Minifigure

Special box art with removable slipcover

The biggest difference between the two Deluxe Edition versions is that the Digital Deluxe Edition obviously doesn’t include the Luke Skywalker minifigure. However, to even things out, players who pick up the Digital Deluxe Edition will get an exclusive classic Obi-Wan Kenobi playable character instead.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

