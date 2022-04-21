How to unlock Jek Porkins in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is full of characters from across the series, and that includes Jek Porkins as a part of the resistance. Regardless of his prominence within the game or the movies, anyone who wants to complete their collection will need to obtain the resistance fighter.

Compared to some of the other characters within Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, unlocking Porkins is relatively simple in terms of all the steps required. However, some skills will need to be displayed in order to earn the character for a player collection. These skills will be put to the test in the original trilogy episodes.

Unlocking Jek Porkins in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Take down drones to score points (Image via JayShockblast/YouTube)

If players already have the Free Play mode unlocked, then earning Jek Porkins in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can be done faster. The mode will allow for easy travel between planets so that players can pick and choose exactly which challenges to take on if they decide to look for more characters. If the option is not yet available, the process will start with A New Hope.

Earn Jek Porkins on Yavin 4:

Players should select Episode IV: A New Hope if they don't have Free Play unlocked yet.

Getting to the end of Episode IV will bring players to the temple on Yavin 4, which functions as the rebel base.

When access is unlocked to the temple, the next step is to head inside and make way to the second floor.

Head towards the west side of this floor to find a target symbol that can be interacted with.

Start the target mini-game and score a gold medal to officially unlock Porkins for use within the game.

The base explanation for earning Jek Porkins is simple enough, but if players want to succeed in the target game, they'll need to know the rules.

How does the shooting gallery work on Yavin 4?

When the mini-game begins, some flying drones will appear on the screen for the player to shoot down. Each will take a couple of shots to destroy, so picking a character that the player is used to is essential. Taking down a drone will net 100 points.

In total, 1200 points are required in order to qualify for the gold medal and receive Porkins. With the amount of time given, gold is certainly possible. When all is said and done, players can spend 35,000 studs to earn the resistance pilot in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Edited by Siddharth Satish