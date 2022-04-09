How to play co-op in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the culmination of all previous games within the series. This means playing co-op is an expected part of the game's identity.

LEGO games have always been known for their ability to play with friends, and it's easy to get started in The Skywalker Saga.

Before getting into the game, it's important to note that there is no online co-op play. That may seem backward compared to trends in the current industry, but couch co-op is the only way the feature will work. For returning fans, that concept will feel like a return to form.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - Playing the co-op mode

Press any button to join after connecting (Image via YouTube / Bokoen1)

While it's easy to start playing co-op in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the process has a few extra steps. For one reason or another, players can't set up the co-op mode from the menu, but the good news is that the mode doesn't need to be unlocked.

A co-op is possible as long as there are two people in the same room and extra controllers.

Turning on the co-op mode:

Have player 1 select any episode that they would like to play.

Every episode in the game can be played in co-op, so the choice doesn't matter.

Player one should load in by themselves.

Once the episode has begun, player two can connect or turn on their own controller.

The second controller will cause a prompt to appear at the top right of the screen.

Player two can press any button at this point, and their character will appear in the game.

The screen will be split in half, and co-op play can go on as intended.

Both players in-game can work together to get the unlockables they want and play through the stories.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga only supports local co-op

Any players hoping to play The Skywalker Saga with their friends online are unfortunately out of luck. At the moment, there are no options that support online multiplayer co-op in any capacity.

Based on the trends of the previous games, there likely won't be any online co-op features in the future either. Local co-op has always been the name of the game. Considering it's absent here, players will have to move on without it in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

