How to unlock Wampa in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

There are hundreds of playable characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga — over 350, to be specific. It isn’t just popular main characters available to play, but also side characters like Zuckuss, the bounty hunter.

Believe it or not, another intimidating character is playable: the Wampa. It’s the same species that Luke had encountered while being trapped and afraid. He had used his lightsaber to sever the Wampa’s arm. However, this isn’t the same Wampa that felt the pain of a lightsaber; it’s just a tad bit misunderstood.

The Wampa can be unlocked in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga once players wrap up a few missions.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga — Complete Wampa Wanderer to unlock Wampa

To unlock the Wampa in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you will have to first unlock and complete the side mission Wampa Wanderer. This puts you on the path to making the character available, though they’ll still have to purchase the Wampa.

To unlock Wampa Wanderer, first complete every story mission in Episode IV: A New Hope. Afterward, complete “Where’s Luke?” in Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back to unlock “Hoth and Cold.” Once you’ve completed “Hoth and Cold,” Wampa Wanderer will be unlocked.

Finding Wampa Wanderer means finding the Wampa inside Echo Base. It’s hiding, however, so you’ll need to find it. After landing on Hoth, head for the room at the top-right corner of the map.

However, the entrance is blocked. Use an Astromech droid to unlock the first door and a Scavenger character to use Break Blaster on the ice.

This begins the side mission, Wampa Wanderer, in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The Wampa will follow you out of Echo Base to complete it, but you’ll have to fight waves of Rebels to pull it off. Of course, Wampa will also have to survive.

If the Wampa stops, a protocol droid will be needed to encourage him to move. As for handling the Rebels’ waves, a Force-user is the easiest, thanks to their ability to stun. With those in mind, it’s a simple rinse and repeat: Fight waves of Rebels, then get the Wampa following again with a protocol droid.

Once the Wampa is safe and sound in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the reward is being able to purchase him as a playable character for 500,000 Studs.

