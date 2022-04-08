How to find the Frozen Rebels in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Ten Rebels in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga have gotten themselves turned into frozen popsicles on Hoth. It is up to the player to find and rescue them from a cold and untimely death.

However, before players can find every Frozen Rebel in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, they have to fulfill a few requirements.

For starters, a portion of Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back has to be played up until Hoth is finished. Echo Base is located on Hoth, and this is where the mission "Frosty Rebels" is based.

Lastly, players will need a protocol droid character. Someone like C-3PO will do just fine. A protocol droid is required to open one of the areas where the remaining Frozen Rebels will be located in Echo Base.

With these two prerequisites met, you can find every single Frozen Rebel on Hoth.

Where to find every Frozen Rebel to complete Frosty Rebels in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The first Rebel is by the starship pad in Echo Base. Search behind it near the southern part of the map.

The second Rebel is north of where the first was, just behind a pillar. From there, head east on the map and into the hallway, where you'll find the third Frozen Rebel.

After finding the third Frozen Rebel, stay in the hallway. Go south on the map and make a left into the nearby room. Inside the room is another Frozen Rebel.

Leave this room and make a right until you reach the bend at the end of the hallway. Another Frozen Rebel will be found nestling in the corner.

Now turn around and travel north in the same hallway. Just before the hallway bends west, there are four rooms, two to your left and two to your right. Here is where you will find the sixth Frozen Rebel in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The remaining Frozen Rebels are over in the western wing of Echo Base.

There are four hallways that lead into the western wing. Pick the last path on the southern portion of the map. At the end of the hallway, turn right, and then turn at the first left. This will lead you into the command center. Destroying the console in the middle of the room starts a presentation.

This is a mini-game in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga that requires different vehicles to be placed in a specific order. The correct order is TIE Fighter, AT-ST, AT-AT, and TIE Bomber. A nearby door will open, and the seventh Rebel can be rescued.

Head into the hallway that leads north. Just as the hallway bends right, you will find the eighth Frozen Rebel.

Follow that hallway until the first turn to your left. Keep going until you reach a four-way intersection. Right there is the ninth Frozen Rebel in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Keep heading north in the hallway until the first right turn you see. This will take you into a control room. A protocol droid is required to grab a key here. The key is needed to find the final Frozen Rebel.

There’s a door in the main hallway of the west wing that’s locked. With the key picked up from the control room, a protocol droid can open the door and rescue the final Frozen Rebel.

With that, the “Frosty Rebels” mission in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is complete.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh