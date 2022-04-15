Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga incorporates many side characters seen in the movies into fun side missions and challenges. These side missions reward players with more playable characters, datacards, or ships.

One of the most iconic scenes in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope is when Obi-Wan Kenobi cuts off the arm of an alien in a Mos Eisley cantina. That poor alien was Ponda Baba. Though he survived, he’s been living life with a single arm since then.

However, an entire questline involves helping Ponda Baba out in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. He was just a rowdy customer. It all leads up to a fun brawl in Mos Eisley’s cantina. Here’s how to complete Baba Bar Brawl in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: how to complete Baba Bar Brawl

Bring along a protocol droid to Mos Eisley’s cantina on Tatooine, like C-3PO, to speak with Ponda Baba. Once you’ve handed over Ponda Baba’s new arm, he’ll want to give it a test run. Ponda Baba’s request is simple: get into a bar brawl with him in the very cantina you’re standing in.

Players will have to defeat 20 patrons inside the bar. The catch is that Ponda Baba cannot be defeated. The best strategy is to swap to a lightsaber-wielding character and stick close to Ponda Baba. No one said you had to use your fists, after all.

After knocking out 20 drunken customers, speak with Ponda Baba using a protocol droid again to complete Baba Bar Brawl in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. In return, Ponda Baba is unlocked as a playable character.

Players hoping to unlock the Baba Bar Brawl side mission will have a few prerequisites to complete first. Here’s what needs to be done:

Step 1 : Speak with Doctor Evazan in the Mos Eisley cantina and accept No Arm in Asking. He wants the player’s help finding a replacement arm and someone to do the operation.

: Speak with Doctor Evazan in the Mos Eisley cantina and accept No Arm in Asking. He wants the player’s help finding a replacement arm and someone to do the operation. Step 2 : Travel to Kashyyyk and complete Armed and Ready. This will reward you with the new arm.

: Travel to Kashyyyk and complete Armed and Ready. This will reward you with the new arm. Step 3: Travel to Hoth and complete Party People. For the reward, 2-1B will help reattach Ponda Baba’s new arm.

With those side missions finished, return to Doctor Evazan. The side mission Baba Bar Brawl will then be available in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

