Everything you need to know about the April Fools Tricky Pokemon Event in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO is hosting the Tricky Pokemon Event as part of its April Fools' Day celebrations.

Players can participate in a timed research quest and catch a variety of Pokemon known for their mischievous behavior in honor of April Fools' Day.

The April Fools Tricky Pokemon Event in Pokemon GO

What is the Tricky Pokemon Event?

Players will have the chance to catch a Shadow Zapdos by defeating Giovanni in battle (Image via Game Freak)

The Tricky Pokemon Timed Research Event is a widespread event that will allow Pokemon GO players to catch special Pokemon from April 1st at 12 am to April 8th at 11:59 PM after completing a few tasks.

After players complete all of the tasks in the event, they will be given a chance to find and battle Giovanni.

Which Pokemon can be caught in the event?

Payers will be able to encounter wild Pokemon of all sorts in the event (Image via Niantic)

Just like everything else in Pokemon GO, the Tricky Pokemon Event gives players the opportunity to really test their trainers' skills.

Throughout the course of the event, players will be able to encounter wild Pokemon of all sorts, such as Purrloin, Aipom, Crogunk and Ditto.

In addition to these regular run-of-the-mill Pokemon, players will also have the chance to catch a Shadow Zapdos by defeating Giovanni in battle.

What are the tasks and rewards in the event?

Players will receive various rewards after completing tasks in the event (Image via Pokemon.com)

The first task requires the trainer to defeat six of Team GO Rocket Grunts. Players will get 100 XP after completing this task.

To find Team GO Rocket Grunts, players must go into the real world and look for black and red discolored PokeStops.

The second task of the event requires the player to defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader once. Players will be rewarded with 100 XP if they succeed.

For the final task of the event, the player must catch a total of five Shadow Pokemon in return for 100 XP.

Players will get the following additional rewards if they complete all these tasks:

A Super Rocket Radar

100 XP

100 Stardust