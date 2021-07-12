Everything you need to know about Marshal the squirrel in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Animal Crossing franchise has a remarkable roster of very interesting characters in the form of villagers. There are currently 394 villagers spread across every title in the series, where most of them have appeared in more than one title. These characters have unique traits and are divided into personality types that make them very interesting to interact with.

With the variety of villagers available in the game, players are spoilt for choice! Unfortunately, they can only host 10 villagers on their island at a time, so it is advisable to keep at least one of each of the 8 personality types. One of the most interesting personality types in the game is the 'smug' personality type. The cute squirrel, Marshal, belongs to this category and is one of the community's favorite villagers. Here's everything you need to know about him.

Marshal chilling in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Twinfinite)

Also Read: Animal Crossing player recreates 'cursed video' scene from 'The Ring'

Marshal in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Marshal is a squirrel who has appeared as a villager in four Animal Crossing titles, namely, Animal Crossing: New Leaf, Happy Home Designer, Pocket Camp, and New Horizons.

Marshal is off white in color, with a hint of lavender in his inner ears. He has a tuft of brass colored hair hanging on his forehead, and pink blush on his cheeks. Matching the tuft of brass hair, Marshall's paws and tail also have a brass tinge towards the end. Marshal has greenish black pupils in New Horizons, and his mouth is almost always downward slanted. In New Horizons, he wears a puffy vest.

Fan art of Marshal in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via ArtStation)

Marshal has a smug personality. He is usually very well-mannered and polite, but like most other smug villagers, he suffers from a superiority complex. He tends to be very vain, but he is still very nice and agreeable with the player and most other villagers.

Also read: Animal Crossing: New Horizons - How to catch a Golden Stag, the most expensive bug in the game

Marshal isn't exactly always nice to the player either (Image via Reddit)

He gets along well with almost all personality types, but tends to conflict with cranky villagers a lot. However, villagers do roast him for his vanity, which can be quite funny.

Marshal gets roasted by other villagers in Animal Crossing (Image via Reddit)

All of these things combined make Marshal one of the most entertaining villagers to have on one's island. Naturally, he is a fan-favorite in Animal Crossing.

Also Read: Huck in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Everything you need to know about the frog villager

Edited by Gautham Balaji