Everything you need to know about Stars in Among Us

Among Us and its Cosmicube update unboxed all kinds of new content for players to enjoy, bringing longevity to the game. There's an in-game shop now selling Cosmicubes, which house cosmetic items to dress your crew. Three new currencies were introduced as well: Beans, Pods, and Stars.

The one question is the Stars. What are they used for? How does one even get Stars?

Among Us: Everything to know about Stars

Stars are a new type of currency (Image via Innersloth)

If you hop into a match in Among Us and complete it, you'll take note of four new features: earning experience, leveling up, Pods, and Beans. Players can take their Beans, buy Cosmicubes, then use Pods to unlock cosmetic gear. That can be done without spending a single cent on Among Us.

But then there are Stars, which are, for all intents and purposes, a premium version of Beans. Since Beans can be earned for free by just playing Among Us, it takes longer for users to buy and open Cosmicubes. Stars provide a nearly instantaneous way to purchase Cosmicubes.

Trade Stars for Cosmicubes (Image via Innersloth)

The keyword to linger on is this: premium. Stars are a premium currency, unlike Beans. That means, to get Stars in Among Us, you'll have to spend real money. Anyone can do this through the in-game store in Among Us.

The most crucial step is to have a payment method ready. Afterward, launch Among Us on your preferred platform. On the main menu, you will see several icons; pick the currency sign. Along the top are different tabs to view, with the option to buy Stars furthest to the right.

Stars in Among Us currently come in five different bundles. Their quantities and prices are as follows:

Star Bundle 20 : Buy for $1.99

: Buy for $1.99 Star Bundle 30 : Buy for $2.99

: Buy for $2.99 Star Bundle 50 : Buy for $4.99

: Buy for $4.99 Star Bundle 110 : Buy for $9.99

: Buy for $9.99 Star Bundle 300: Buy for $24.99

Once a bundle of Stars has been bought, they can then be used to buy Cosmicubes. And to be clear: the Stars are only used for cosmetic purposes. They can’t be traded for an in-game edge.

