Everything new in Genshin Impact 1.4: New character, mini-games, quality of life adjustments, and more

It has been a couple of weeks since the release of Genshin Impact 1.4, and fans are pleased with every piece of new content that it has brought forward.

Ranging from two banner re-runs and a new character to countless new mini-games and story-based events, Genshin Impact 1.4 has been an absolute delight for players. Considering the community's reaction, it is safe to say that miHoYo has done extremely well with update 1.4.

Additionally, the Winblume Festival is a well-designed event that is fun to play and is a pleasing audio-visual experience for players. To top all that, miHoYo has also introduced a new archon quest featuring a new elite-tier monster in the form of the Abyss Herald with Genshin Impact 1.4.

ahh yes the 1.4 genshin impact update banner featuring Venti, Bennett, Noelle, and Maris pic.twitter.com/7UAtntZ8BO — ban 🦊 (@TheFoxborn) March 17, 2021

Genshin Impact 1.4: Largest update in the history of the game

Considering all the new content and changes implemented with the release of update 1.4, it is safe to say that this update has more to offer than any previous ones.

Apart from introducing Rosaria as the new playable character, this update also featured banner re-runs for fan-favorite characters Venti and Childe.

Just really liking 1.4 right now couz of all the character interactions 🥺🥺🥰 #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/S9r1GEK9h3 — Ella Eralino (@EJEralino) March 22, 2021

So I’m finally gonna play the genshin impact 1.4 update! I’m few days late bc I’ve been busy with interviews for both internships and part time job, and I’m done with them and it’s finally spring break so I’m excited!😆 — Kate Viernes (@kateviernes_12) March 23, 2021

#GenshinImpact #WindblumeSnapshots

The Dandelion 🌼Knight⚔️ in her full beauty "Let the Wind Lead On"

Genshin Impact I just want to say that I am loving the new 1.4 update👌 and I am excited for more surprises you guys have in stock. Keep up the good work. Stay Safe🙏 pic.twitter.com/SFvRUtrLZq — Kazu Yazoo (@YazooKazu) March 22, 2021

Additionally, the update also featured many new event-exclusive weapons for players to claim in Genshin Impact 1.4. Given that players will only claim these in-game items while the event is live, it creates an incredible incentive for the players to grind.

On top of all that, the introduction of the hangout event series has provided players with a chance to interact and hang out with their favorite characters.

Although there are only four hangout stories available in Genshin Impact at the moment, the community's reaction makes it obvious that MiHoYo is introducing more hangout quests for other characters.

Can't wait for a Side Quest or Hangout Event with her. pic.twitter.com/aNYCEWxy0S — LadyJass (@LadyJass3) March 24, 2021

so i finally finished his hangout event haha and i gotta say it was very illegal of him to be that cute #genshinimpact #原神 #chongyun #aether and a liiil bit of #xingyun pic.twitter.com/0Zz8t5YCIj — yae (@yaepyep) March 24, 2021

Apart from all the new additions, Genshin Impact 1.4 also witnessed many notable changes to the player's in-game quality of life.

From working out various bugs and glitches to implementing notable changes to the Spiral Abyss, update 1.4 has definitely provided many reasons for players to spend hours in the mystical land of Teyvat.