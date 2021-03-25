Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Everything new in Genshin Impact 1.4: New character, mini-games, quality of life adjustments, and more

Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact's largest update in the game's history (Image via Sportskeeda)
Titas "TeeKay" Khan
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 2 hr ago
Feature

It has been a couple of weeks since the release of Genshin Impact 1.4, and fans are pleased with every piece of new content that it has brought forward.

Ranging from two banner re-runs and a new character to countless new mini-games and story-based events, Genshin Impact 1.4 has been an absolute delight for players. Considering the community's reaction, it is safe to say that miHoYo has done extremely well with update 1.4.

Additionally, the Winblume Festival is a well-designed event that is fun to play and is a pleasing audio-visual experience for players. To top all that, miHoYo has also introduced a new archon quest featuring a new elite-tier monster in the form of the Abyss Herald with Genshin Impact 1.4.

Genshin Impact 1.4: Largest update in the history of the game

Considering all the new content and changes implemented with the release of update 1.4, it is safe to say that this update has more to offer than any previous ones.

Apart from introducing Rosaria as the new playable character, this update also featured banner re-runs for fan-favorite characters Venti and Childe.

Advertisement

Additionally, the update also featured many new event-exclusive weapons for players to claim in Genshin Impact 1.4. Given that players will only claim these in-game items while the event is live, it creates an incredible incentive for the players to grind.

Advertisement

On top of all that, the introduction of the hangout event series has provided players with a chance to interact and hang out with their favorite characters.

Although there are only four hangout stories available in Genshin Impact at the moment, the community's reaction makes it obvious that MiHoYo is introducing more hangout quests for other characters.

Advertisement

Apart from all the new additions, Genshin Impact 1.4 also witnessed many notable changes to the player's in-game quality of life.

From working out various bugs and glitches to implementing notable changes to the Spiral Abyss, update 1.4 has definitely provided many reasons for players to spend hours in the mystical land of Teyvat.

Published 25 Mar 2021, 17:08 IST
comments icon
PC Games 2020 Genshin Impact
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी