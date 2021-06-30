Everything players need to know about Molly in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Villagers in Animal Crossing are among the key attractions in Nintendo's life simulation franchise. The villagers are of different personality types, each with unique characteristics. This makes it very interesting for players to have their individual interactions with these villagers.

These personality types range from normal to peppy to even cranky villagers. There are eight personality types for villagers in Animal Crossing: normal, peppy, smug, lazy, jock, cranky, snooty, and sisterly. Since Animal Crossing allows players to host up to 10 villagers on their island, it's best to have at least one from each personality type.

Out of almost 400 villagers present in Animal Crossing so far, there are some that have become fan-favorites over the years. One such villager is Molly, the cute duck.

Who is Molly in Animal Crossing?

Molly is a duck villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. She is a little yellow duck with black oval eyes and has pink blush on her cheeks, around a golden yellow beak. Molly's head and wings are brown in color, whereas her stomach is white and her feet are yellow.

Molly relaxing on an Animal Crossing: New Horizons island (Image via Pinterest)

Molly has a normal personality type in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, meaning she can interact and socialize with almost all personality types, such as peppy and sisterly villagers. However, she does not take too well to smug and cranky villagers.

Molly enjoys the Nature hobby and can often be spotted reading a book pertaining to a subject of her interest. She is of a warm and caring nature to the player, other villagers, and even flowers, as she is usually seen carrying a watering can to tend to flowers.

Molly interacting with a player in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via The Bell Tree Forums)

Molly has previously also appeared in Animal Crossing: New Leaf.

Edited by Shaheen Banu