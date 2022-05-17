Evil Dead: The Game — How to complete If You Love Someone, Set Them Free With a Chainsaw mission

Evil Dead: The Game gives players multiple ways to experience the game, including single-player and multiplayer. Of course, for multiplayer, the Survivors will face off against the Kandarian Demon and see who will win the battle.

However, single-player missions are a bit different, with each one offering a unique experience that binds users into the universe of The Evil Dead.

In "If You Love Someone, Set Them Free With a Chainsaw," gamers are tasked with playing Ash and putting Linda, Ash's girlfriend, to rest.

This is after she turns into a demon, and they are tasked with doing just what the mission says and setting her free with a chainsaw. Doing this involves a few steps but can be easily accomplished with the right strategy.

Completing Evil Dead: The Game's mission, If You Love Someone, Set Them Free With a Chainsaw

Just because the mission happens to be the first one in the game does not mean that it will be a walk in the park. Players will need to be on their toes at all times.

Luckily, they can follow the objective located in the top right corner to find their success. When the mission starts, users will find themselves inside the Knowby Cabin.

Once spawned in, they should look around their surroundings to locate any types of weapons or items that they can use on their journey. Gamers will need it. Once the items have been sufficiently looted, they will need to make their way to the Bronson Cave, searching for Linda's necklace.

It will be packed full of resistance in the form of Deadites, so players will need to be ready to fight.

Finding shovel in Evil Dead: The Game

The next item that users must locate is Linda's head. It was buried after Ash had to slay Linda, but they will need to get it back out. However, to do so, they will need to locate a shovel.

Luckily, there is one nearby in the Circus Cages. Gamers will need to head over to the Circus Cages and grab the shovel. They will then be directed over to the southern part of the Demonic Treehouse.

Digging up Linda's Head

Once players arrive in the area designated to dig up the head, they must be prepared for a fight. Upon digging up Linda's head, six Deadites will spawn, which will need to be dealt with.

After this, users will receive the next objective, which will be to travel to Payne Manor. They should stock up on supplies at this location before moving on to the next objective.

Heading back to cabin and toolshed

There are many locations in Evil Dead: The Game, but players will end up heading right back to where they started for this next objective. Head from Payne Manor to the Knowby Cabin.

Here, they will work through the last part of the mission. Users must head to the toolshed. Once inside, they will face off against Henrietta, a very strong Deadite, as well as another Deadite.

Completing mission and unlocking alternate Ash in Evil Dead: The Game

Once Evil Dead: The Game gamers defeat Henrietta and the other Deadite, they will be able to complete the mission. They will unlock an alternate version of Ash as a playable character by doing so: Ash Williams (Ash vs. Evil Dead), which will then be able to be chosen on the character select screen.

Individuals can continue running missions or take this new version of Ash out for a spin

