Evolving Stantler into Wyrdeer in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus provides a nifty way of getting around the open world by riding a noble Wyrdeer. It brought a much-needed evolution to Stantler.

Wyrdeer is fast as a mount and also capable in battle. It has an interesting Normal-Psychic typing, too. However, you'll need to go out and catch one of your own. That means locating a Stantler, catching it, and evolving it into Wyrdeer.

Evolving Stantler in Pokemon Legends: Arceus combines leveling up, abilities, and persistence.

How to evolve Stantler into Wyrdeer in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

1) Locate and catch a Stantler

Aside from trading for Star, Pokemon can show up in three different locations. To find one, look in:

Deetrack Heights (Obsidian Fieldlands)

Glacier Terrace (Alabaster Icelands)

Wayware Wood (Coronet Highlands)

When you spot and catch a Stantler, you can’t take just any old Stantler. They have to have the move "Psyshield Bash." It’s required for evolving. Before releasing Stantlers without the move, double-check their stored abilities. It may just be a matter of swapping skills.

2) Use Psyshield Bash in combat

Now that you have a Stantler with "Psyshield Bash," it’s time to put it to good use. It is part of the process, and one-half of the prerequisite, for evolving Stantler into Wyrdeer.

Get into battles and use Psyshield Bash 20 times. However, it has to be done using the Agile Style. The quickest way to unlock styles is using a Seed of Mastery, but those are rare and should be saved for better Pokemon.

Otherwise, getting into battles with Stantler using Psyshield Bash is necessary until the styles are unlocked. It’s typically linked to levels, and since Stantler needs to be a specific level to evolve, you’re hitting two birds with one stone.

3) Level Stantler up until it evolves

You’ve used Psyshield Bash in Agile Style 20 times, which means up next is leveling up your Stantler. To evolve Stantler, it needs to be level 31. That’s the minimum level requirement.

Evolving works slightly different in Pokemon Legends: Arceus compared to previous entries. Pokemon no longer evolve on their own; the trainer chooses when. It’s essentially like having your Pokemon hold an Everstone.

Also Read Article Continues below

When your Pokemon can evolve, a small PokeBall icon will appear next to their name, inside your bag. Select the Pokemon in your bag, press X, and then Stantler will evolve.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha