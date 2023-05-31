5 most exciting things rumored to be part of Genshin Impact 3.8’s temporary map

Genshin Impact 3.8 has been leaked to feature a new temporary map for Travelers to explore. Since this location won't be around for more than an update, it's worth looking at what this inclusion has to offer. After all, players will likely want to fully visit every spot from this region since they won't get another chance to do so unless a future patch revisits it. The new temporary map has several fresh pieces of content never seen before in other areas within this game.

Note that all topics covered in this article are subject to change since the details related to them come from Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks, which are credible since they contain images and videos.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five cool things to look forward to in Genshin Impact 3.8's new temporary map

1) Roller coasters

Several Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks reveal that the new temporary map will feature roller coasters. Interestingly, leaker @timing1337 has also shown that players can board them. Where they can take players hasn't fully been revealed yet, yet this exact feature is something that many gamers have been talking about online.

Roller coasters perfectly fit in a theme park-esque setting that the new area heavily features. It is worth noting that the current models used for this gameplay element are placeholders; the actual roller coasters are expected to look much better once the new Version Update is out.

2) Circus-themed architecture

Some Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks show the new temporary map will include several amusement parks and circus-themed elements in the overworld. The above tweet shows off a Domain that resembles the inside of some carnival tents. It's currently unknown what the exact rewards will be for clearing this specific content.

Some leaks refer to the new location as Penumbra, while others call it Veluriyam Mirage. Either way, it will disappear after Genshin Impact 3.8 ends. On a related note, there are also videos online that show the exterior of some colorful tents to further help make this new area feel like a carnival.

3) Oceanid involvement

The above tweet features an NPC called Idyia, who is important to Genshin Impact 3.8's main event. She's not a playable character and is not scheduled to appear outside the new temporary map. What is known is that she can transform into an Oceanid. She's also supposedly the owner of Veluriyam Mirage, which is apparently her Domain.

Some leaks have referenced an Oceanid-themed event, which is likely the one that features Idyia. It is currently unknown why it will disappear after Version 3.8.

4) More chests

You have to find chests again hahahah hf [3.8 BETA]You have to find chests again hahahah hf https://t.co/2kffxowuk9

If Travelers miss opening chests in a new region, they will enjoy something known as Fascinating Chests in Genshin Impact 3.8. These will contain Jouissant Vouchers, a currency used for this update's main event shop. These chests will give players a reason to explore the vast new area.

Gamers will eventually get a Gadget known as Flowing Jaspar once they obtain enough rewards, which should help them find the remaining Vouchers. It will be a neat little gimmick to keep the playerbase engaged, particularly those who don't use guides and do everything on their own.

Primogems are one of the rewards available from this activity.

5) New music

Readers can click on the above video to listen to some songs associated with this title's new Version Update and its temporary map. Genshin Impact's OST is well-known for being very good, so getting some new tunes different from other areas in the game is pretty cool.

Some players speculate that the new music could be a hint at what to expect from Fontaine once this region debuts. It's too early to tell if that's the case, but the 3.8 OST is still awesome.

