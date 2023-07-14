Exoprimal "Connection to the server has been lost" error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Online multiplayer games often suffer from server connection issues, and Exoprimal is no different. The Capcom title was finally released on July 13, 2023, and thousands of fans have been pouring in to try it out. Within hours of its launch, multiple users complained of being unable to dive into the title due to server connection issues.

Exoprimal has a 'Mixed' reception on Steam, with the top reviews on the platform having players complaining about the lack of PvE elements, less enemy variety, and a "shell of a story." Compounding these are issues like the aforementioned inability to connect to the game's servers.

Sadly, there is no official fix to this issue for now. But there are several workarounds for players to tinker with.

No permanent solution to Exoprimal "Connection to the server has been lost" error, but some fixes can be tried

As mentioned above, there is no official fix yet to the issue of the connection to the game server being lost. Given that the game has just launched, the developers will likely be quick to patch any persisting issue with subsequent updates. Players should keep in mind that they will need a linked Capcom ID to jump into the title.

Till then, those affected can try the following methods to see if their troubles get resolved.

1) Restart the game

This is one of the most surefire ways to fix issues with logging in and server troubles. While it may not feel like a significant fix to undertake, it has been able to fix these pesky troubles more often than not.

2) Check server status

If the issue persists, players are advised to check if there are any official announcements regarding the same. The social media handle of the game or the developers will be a perfect place to search for any updates regarding the servers being down.

Players can also google whether Exoprimal servers are down to check whether others are also reporting similar issues.

3) Check the internet connection

Exoprimal is an online multiplayer title and will require a stable internet connection to play. To that effect, any drops or lags may affect the connectivity with the servers. Players can choose to reset their internet connection to see whether the issue gets resolved.

4) Re-install the game

Despite being a Hail-Mary option, it often fixes technical issues with the title. While the game's large file size makes it a tiring option to opt for, desperate times indeed call for desperate measures.

5) Wait for an official patch

As a few days pass, it is more than likely Capcom will push a patch addressing all the various issues reported by players, along with necessary gameplay tweaks. Players are advised to keep an eye out for the same and update as soon as the latest patch is out.

