Is Exoprimal single-player?

Exoprimal's release day is finally upon us. Capcom's newest third-person action shooter puts players in the role of a pilot who commands special suits of armor called Exosuits to battle against prehistoric animals. As we've seen from the teasers and gameplay trailers that have been released so far, the title has a strong multiplayer aspect.

However, some players may be wondering if the game has a single-player mode.

Exoprimal has no single-player mode

Exoprimal is an online-only game and, therefore, doesn't have a single-player story campaign or mode. You can enjoy the title online with your friends if they have also picked it up or with other players online who are looking for teammates they can rely on.

While this is the case, Exoprimal does have a narrative tied to the gameplay. You will discover some of the story elements while you play through a specific game mode that has some campaign aspects. That being said, it should be noted that there also is no option to jump into the game with AI teammates.

There is no word on whether a full-fledged single-player mode will be added to the title in the future or if the option to play with AI teammates will eventually become available.

What are the game modes in Exoprimal?

Exoprimal's game modes revolve around the glorious idea of mechs versus dinosaurs. There are PvE survival modes where you and your friends must battle it out against wave after wave of dinosaurs. There are also PvP modes where you battle against other players.

Here are the various game modes available in the game:

Dinosaur Survival: A PvP and PvE game mode where completing missions will reveal story elements. This is the closest the game has to a campaign.

Dinosaur Cull: This game mode will require you to defeat a specific dinosaur.

VTOL Defense: This is similar to other Horde Modes in other games where you and your team make a last stand against the dinosaurs.

Data Key Security: This is a PvP game mode wherein your team is tasked with capturing a key from your enemy while protecting your own.

Omega Charge: This game mode requires you to defeat massive dinosaurs by using a special weapon. You will need to charge up the weapon and keep it safe so you can use it to defeat the enemies.

Energy Taker: This is a high-stakes resource-gathering mode where you need to gather more than the opposing side.

These are the game modes that are available in the title upon launch, with another one confirmed to arrive within the same month.

We are also bound to see more content as Capcom continues to expand its newest third-person action shooter.

