Exoprimal: How to preload, size, and more 

Exoprimal is a brand-new first-person shooter developed and to be published by Capcom. What's unique about this game is that it will include a lot of dinosaurs. Now, there have been other games in the past that have featured these creatures, but this is the first time that those beings will be seen in a shooter. The futuristic elements that this game has are among its other unique features.

For all major releases these days, developers allow players to preload the to-be-released games onto their devices. This way, gamers can play the titles the moment they are launched. Exoprimal can be preloaded right now. Having said that, here's everything players need to know regarding how to get this title ahead of its launch.

How to preload Exoprimal

Exoprimal @exoprimal

Squad up to take down everything in your way to escape a series of neverending wargames run by the AI Leviathan.

Good luck, Ace - you're gonna need it.

exoprimal.com Exoprimal launches July 14th! Will you and your squad be the predators, or something far more dangerous?Squad up to take down everything in your way to escape a series of neverending wargames run by the AI Leviathan.Good luck, Ace - you're gonna need it.

Based on the information in the PC Game Pass, you can preload the game on your system right now. The same holds true for the PlayStation Store users as well. However, there are no preload details available on Steam as of now. You can still purchase the game for computers through that platform.

Exoprimal @exoprimal

Alders is often seen talking to his prized screwdriver.

The screwdriver has yet to talk back. His dedication is commendable.

🪛 exoprimal.com #Exoprimal launches in 2 days!Alders is often seen talking to his prized screwdriver.The screwdriver has yet to talk back. His dedication is commendable.

Preloading the game on your device is very simple. All you need to do is log into the store of the platform you play on (Steam/Xbox App for PC, PlayStation Store for PS, etc) and then navigate to this title.

Once you're on the game's page, you will find an option that says "pre-load." All you need to do is click on it and then select the drive where you want to install this game. The game should automatically get downloaded and installed into the folder. The download time will depend completely on your internet speed.

After the download is complete and Exoprimal has been installed on your device, you must wait until its official release date to play it.

Exoprimal release date for all regions

Exoprimal @exoprimal



We eagerly await your arrival to Bikitoa Island. Prepare for dimensional integration when #Exoprimal launches at the following times.

Based on the information revealed by Capcom, Exoprimal is scheduled to go live on July 14 at midnight globally. The timings are as follows:

United States (Eastern time) - 12:00 am EST

United States (Pacific time) - 09:00 pm PDT, July 13, 2023

London - 12:00 am BST

India - 12:00 am IST

Korea - 12:00 am KST

Japan - 12:00 am JST

Out of all the regions, players living on the Western Coast of the United States of America will receive the game at 9 pm on July 13. The rest of the world will have to wait till midnight to be able to log in and play the game, provided they've preloaded it.

How big is the Exoprimal preload size?

Based on the system requirements mentioned on Steam, the recommended storage space for this game is 50 GB. So under no circumstances will it exceed 50 GB. The same should hold true for all the other platforms.

