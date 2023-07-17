Exoprimal is getting review bombed on Steam, and it likely deserves it

Exoprimal, Capcom's latest release following the hugely successful Street Fighter 6 and Resident Evil 4 (remake), isn't fairing well when it comes to player reception. Although the game currently sits at "Mostly Positive" reviews on Steam, a vast majority of them are negative, with a few overly positive ones (that read more like sarcasm) sprinkled here and there.

While Capcom never intended to compete against the likes of Overwatch or any other team-based co-op shooter, their latest title still feels like a lackluster attempt to execute on a rather unique and fascinating premise. The game's dino-hunting PvE/ PvP modes sound good on paper, but Capcom hasn't implemented them in a way that feels coherent.

Exoprimal features a promising gameplay loop, but the severe lack of intriguing game modes, among many other issues, makes it a rather monotonous chore. And while I don't like to see any game get review bombed by players, perhaps it deserves what it's getting.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Capcom's Exoprimal is being received poorly by players, and rightfully so

Exoprimal's lack of any meaningful progression system or a fun PvE mode is easily its biggest sin. After a long streak of wins, Exoprimal really feels like a Resident Evil 3 (Remake) and Resident Evil Resistance situation all over again. And honestly, that's a shame considering the game has some really fascinating concepts that would've made for a really cool "Dino Crisis" spin-off title.

Yes, Capcom never marketed the game as a "Dino Crisis tie-in," but the themes presented in Exoprimal are an obvious nod to the classic survival-horror series. The only positive thing I can think of is that with their latest Dino-hunting co-op shooter, Capcom might just be testing the waters for a potential Dino Crisis game.

Capcom has been trying to dip their toes in co-op/ multiplayer territory for a long time. The Japanese developer previously tried the same with two of their failed projects, Resident Evil Resistance and Resident Evil Re:Verse. However, those games were more or less tie-ins that came bundled with single-player Resident Evil games.

Capcom's latest co-op game, however, is its own thing, and one that comes with an entry fee attached. In its current form, the game essentially feels like a "beta" version of something that is scheduled to release months later.

I would personally never want to see a game get thrashed by players or partake in doing so myself. Hell, I even stood by Cyberpunk 2077 when all my friends gave up on the game about a week after its release. However, I also think that it's time we spoke against the practice of incomplete games being sold at full price with promises of future content.