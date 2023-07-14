Exoprimal "keeps crashing on PC" Steam error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Exoprimal finally launched on July 13, 2023, after being announced in the March 2022 livestream of Sony's State of Play. Given that bugs, crashes, and errors often go hand-in-hand with multiplayer titles like the latest Capcom offering, it is best for players to know how to fix some of them. One of the most pesky Steam errors that usually afflict such games is the "keeps crashing on PC" issue.

Fixing this problem is a menace as there's often no official solution. Similarly, for those facing the problem with Exoprimal, there are no official fixes that they could apply to solve the issue. That being said, today's guide focuses on several ways that players can try to address this persisting error if they encounter it.

No permanent solution to Exoprimal "keeps crashing on PC" Steam error, but some fixes can be tried

Given that it has been less than a day since Exoprimal was released, it is more than likely that the third-person multiplayer shooter has a few bugs and glitches here and there. As mentioned above, there are no official fixes to resolve the "keeps crashing on PC" Steam error, but there are a few workarounds to try.

Exoprimal @exoprimal Exofighters can choose their final mission preference when playing Dino Survival mode: PvP, PvE, or Random.



Team players that choose "Random" will be awarded bonus EXP to hasten their career progression. Remember, a team lift makes the dream lift. Exofighters can choose their final mission preference when playing Dino Survival mode: PvP, PvE, or Random.Team players that choose "Random" will be awarded bonus EXP to hasten their career progression. Remember, a team lift makes the dream lift. https://t.co/qsewCNZM1S

1) Verify game files integrity

This is an easy process to trigger and often fixes any underlying or persisting issue that a game is suffering from. To do so, players should follow these steps:

Once you have launched Steam, go to your game library, and right-click on Exoprimal.

The Properties option will open a new window where you should choose the Local Files option available on the left-hand side.

Choose the Verify integrity of game files option to begin the process of verification.

This will ensure that all the game files are verified. Any broken or missing ones will be downloaded and installed once again by Steam.

2) Reinstall the game

For some, this drastic measure may be a Hail-Mary approach, but it often yields results. Uninstalling and then reinstalling the game allows for a fresh copy. Any broken or corrupted files that might have been causing the crashes will be wiped out by this process.

While the file size of the title might deter some players to choose this path, desperate time calls for desperate measures.

3) Update the GPU driver

New games are often accompanied by fresh GPU driver patches that prep the system better for the latest title.

Players can download and install the same through the AMD, NVIDIA, and Intel desktop apps. Provided the PC is connected to the internet, the download should happen automatically.

Exoprimal @exoprimal

#Exoprimal You will help to create the perfect exosuit. You can not stop. You will not stop. Stopping to stop never stopping is not authorized. You will help to create the perfect exosuit. You can not stop. You will not stop. Stopping to stop never stopping is not authorized.#Exoprimal https://t.co/X6FitCp3kE

Given that Exoprimal is a multiplayer title, players should consider adding it as an exclusion to their anti-virus application, if any. They should also ensure that they have the DirectX and Visual C++ Redistributables' latest versions installed on their PCs.

4) Update the game once an official patch arrives

Official patches usually address and resolve these technical issues. Players are advised to quickly download and install once the next patch is available.

Developed and published by Capcom, Exoprimal is currently available on PlayStation 4 & 5, Windows PC, Xbox One & Series X|S.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.

Poll : 0 votes