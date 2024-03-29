Experience microscopic Metroidvania action in BioGun: Release date, platforms, and more

BioGun is a new Metroidvania that the gaming community is eagerly looking forward to. This sci-fi journey occurs on a microscopic level as players control Bek, a vaccine created to save canine-kind from the Dooper Virus. Armed with a gun to disrupt powerful viral threats within the Doctor's dog's body, players will navigate its key organs to aid and strengthen its immune system.

The game boasts a vibrant hand-drawn art style that will appeal to fans of iconic hits like Hollow Knight and Ori. Ahead of its launch next month, here is everything fans of the Metroidvania genre need to know about the upcoming side-scroller platformer game.

When does BioGun release and for what platforms?

The map is filled with secrets and upgrades to discover (Image via Ravenage Games)

Developed by Dapper Dog Digital and published by Ravenage Games, BioGun launches on April 16, 2024, exclusively on PC via Steam. First impressions of the game have been overwhelmingly positive. Boasting Saturday morning cartoon-inspired aesthetics, players will meet a variety of friendly cells on their journey to eradicate the Dooper Virus that threatens man's best friend across the globe.

The colorful journey sees players maneuver the bacon-derived enzyme across a challenging, labyrinthine map with unique obstacles and set pieces. For example, one level will see players changing bladder levels to cross flooded pathways. To ensure that the experience stays fresh at all times, distinct abilities and upgrades can be acquired during your playthrough.

Powerful bosses lurk within each biome in BioGun (Image via Ravenage Games)

There are friendly cells and other organisms to meet that help players learn more about the game's lore. The gameplay involves blasting away at any nasties standing in your way via a fast-paced, twin-stick-shooter-inspired combat system that demands skill and reflexes. Bek can dash to avoid damage and is armed with a plasma pistol.

Various mods allow you to augment the gun, and Nanites (which are similar to Hollow Knight's Charms) offer a mix of boosts and penalties to keep things balanced.

BioGun has a free demo on Steam in which you can play through the first couple hours or so of the game.