Exploring the relation between ex-roommates Valkyrae and Pokimane

Valkyrae and Pokimane are currently two of the leading female content creators in the gaming industry. They are also known to be great friends and were even housemates for a very long time. However, a common question that has popped up over the years is whether Valkyrae and Pokimane are related.

While Pokimane and Valkyrae are not related by blood, they are very good friends and have often streamed together as a part of OfflineTV.

The relation between Valkyrae and Pokimane

Rachel 'Valkyrae' Hofstetter is a streamer based in America. She is of German and Filipino descent and was raised in Washington. Imane 'Pokimane' Anys, on the other hand, is a Canadian Moroccan streamer.

imane 👑💜 @imane how am i ever gonna leave canada when my mom makes me breakfast like this 🥲❤️ how am i ever gonna leave canada when my mom makes me breakfast like this 🥲❤️ https://t.co/52VOGU16c5

Valkyrae and Pokimane, however, stream similar content, and have often collaborated for gameplay streams along with other projects. For instance, Valkyrae recently launched her merchandise collection, and Pokimane was a part of the promotional trailer for the launch.

The duo lived together as housemates, along with two other female content creators, xChocoBars and Starsmitten. However, the four decided to go their separate ways after their lease ended for multiple reasons. The main reason why the four chose not to continue living in the same house together was that some trolls had leaked their home address online, which made staying in the house very unsafe for all four. Moreover, Valkyrae had the desire to be independent by living on her own once again.

Valkyrae and Pokimane with their ex housemates (Image via Valkyrae on Twitter)

Valkyrae is currently busy with various projects and streaming, which has recently gotten her fans very worried about her health. Pokimane, on the other hand, recently returned from a much-deserved break from streaming. She revealed how she was feeling burnt out and wanted to take a break due to her mental health. She went back to Canada to spend time with her family and friends and seems refreshed after her vacation.

Valkyrae and Pokimane, although not related by blood, are one of the best friend duos in the streaming community. They are both undertaking big projects and supporting each other in their efforts.

