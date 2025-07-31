Ezio in Reverse 1999: Skills and weapon system explained

Ezio in Reverse 1999 is an upcoming Arcanist debuting via the Assassin’s Creed collaboration update. This 6-star Star Afflatus character can equip multiple weapons. His kit can execute different types of attacks based on the weapon he equips. The Arcanist also has a new mechanic, Assassination, that increases his damage while attacking. Bluepoch revealed his kit via a post on the title’s X handle.Here’s an explanation of Ezio’s kit and weapon system based on the post.Skills explanation of Ezio in Reverse 1999Below are the details of Ezio’s skills in Reverse 1999:Work in the Dark (Skill 1): It is a single-target attack that deals reality damage to enemies. It is counted as an Assassination. The Assassin effect buffs this attack’s final damage based on the Critical Technique Ezio has over the enemy.Serve the Light (Skill 2): It is a counter-type attack that inflicts the Eyes Caught effect on an enemy that has the most attack-type incantation in their queue. After that, he enters the Fighting Experience status.Branding of Faith (Ultimate Skill): Ezio selects one enemy and attacks it with Arrow of Faith or Edge of Faith multiple times. Then, he casts Death Be Not Unkind.Effects explanationFighting Experience: It causes Ezio in Reverse 1999 to riposte with a Counter Kill, dealing reality damage.Arrow of Faith/Edge of Faith: They both deal reality damage to one enemy. If the enemy’s HP is below a certain percentage, Arrow of Faith deals an additional reality damage. Edge of Faith deals extra damage if they have HP above a certain threshold. These attacks count as an Assassin.Death Be Not Unkind: It deals reality damage to a single enemy. It also counts as an Assassin.Also read: All free rewards in Reverse 1999 and Assassin's Creed collaborationInsight effects of Ezio in Reverse 1999The inheritance or passive skill of Ezio in Reverse 1999 is called The Three Tenets. Here are the details of its effects at all Insight levels:Insight I: His Moxie is replaced by Synchronization. He immediately casts his Ultimate Skill at the round’s start if his Synchronization is at 100%. He can increase Synchronization by casting skills that trigger the Assassin effect. Ezio takes less damage if he is in Fighting Experience Status while receiving an attack. He takes even less damage if the enemy has Eyes Caught status.Insight II: He gains a critical damage buff upon entering the battle.Insight III: If Ezio has low HP while receiving an attack, he removes Eyes Caught from all enemies. After that, he enters the Shadowstalk status. He gains a stack of Apprentice Assassin every time an ally activates an Assassination effect.Explanation of effectsApprentice Assassin: It converts into Master Assassin status after a certain number of stacks. He grants Master Assassin to other allies with the ability to apply the Assassin effect.Master Assassin: Enhances the effects of the Assassination effect.Shadowstalk: Buffs critical damage while attacking.Eyes Caught: Ezio attracts the enemy’s attention. Some of the enemy’s attacks prioritize him while attacking.Ezio in Reverse 1999: Weapon system explainedEzio in Reverse 1999 can use three Primary and three Secondary Weapons. Here is the list:Primary weaponsVenetian FalchionCondottiero War HammerCaptain’s SwordSecondary weaponsChanneled CinquedeaButcher KnifeSultan’s KnifeAlso read: Hissabeth build guideWeapons' effectsWhile Ezio will have access to primary weapons, one must upgrade him to Insight II to unlock his secondary. Each Primary weapon can be paired with every Secondary weapon to produce different effects. Here are the details:1) Venetian FalchionThe Ultimate Skill of Ezio in Reverse 1999 counts as an Extra Action. His Work in the Dark skill can apply the Assassin’s Mark on the enemies hit.Combination effectsChanneled Cinquedea: Ezio’s excess critical rate is converted into critical damage while attacking.Butcher Knife: Ezio casts Work in the Dark skill on the enemy with the lowest HP when an ally kills an enemy.Sultan’s Knife: His Serve the Light skill applies Eyes Caught on all enemies. The duration of Eyes Caught and Fighting Experience will increase.Also read: Kiperina build guide2) Condottiero War HammerIt grants a damage boost to Assassin attacks while Ezio casts Ultimate Skill. He gains the Eagle’s Guidance effect and Synchronization after casting the Ultimate Skill.Combination effectsChanneled Cinquedea: Ezio gains Synchroization at the round’s start.Butcher Knife: If the enemy has no allies while casting the Ultimate Skill, Ezio gains a damage bonus. He gains Synchroization after using the Ultimate Skill.Sultan’s Knife: He gains Synchronization if an ally’s attack kills an enemy.3) Captain’s SwordEzio inflicts the Poison effect on enemies. He adds additional Genesis damage points based on the number of Poison stacks on the enemy. The Genesis damage increases more after reaching a certain number of Poison stacks. The Assassination’s buff changes from increasing final damage to Genesis damage.Combination effectsChanneled Cinquedea: Ezio applies additional Poison stacks on enemies.Butcher Knife: He applies additional Poison stacks if the enemy hit has no allies.Sultan’s Knife: After an enemy dies, its Poison stacks get transferred to its allies.That concludes our skills and weapon system guide for Ezio in Reverse 1999.