Reverse 1999 Hissabeth build guide: Skills, best Psychubes, Insight materials, and teammates

Hissabeth is the latest 6-star character to debut in the Reverse 1999 version 2.7 update. She belongs to the Plant Afflatus and deals Mental damage to enemies. Her kit has a unique effect, Snake’s Den, that can convert into the Hiss! incantation and Serpentine Scales effect. Hiss! counts as Ultimate and won’t cost AP, making it spammable. Serpentine Scales makes enemies receive Genesis damage.

She is a versatile Arcanist; Timekeepers can put her in any team. While not strong in the meta-sense, she can help you counter some enemies’ effects in the Reveries in the Rain game mode.

Skills explanation of Hissabeth in Reverse 1999

Here is the explanation of Hissabeth’s skills in Reverse 1999:

Ouroboros (Skill 1): The skill deals 120%/180%/300% damage to two enemies with one/two/three-star cards. Additionally, it deals 60%/100%/150% to enemies affected by Serpentine Scales with one/two/three-star cards.

The skill deals 120%/180%/300% damage to two enemies with one/two/three-star cards. Additionally, it deals 60%/100%/150% to enemies affected by with one/two/three-star cards. Infinite Recursion (Skill 2): Infinite Recursion is a buff-type skill. The Arcanist consumes two/three/four Snake’s Den stacks with one/two/three-star cards. She gains two/three/four rank-one Hiss! incantation at the round’s end with one/two/three-star cards. If there aren’t enough stacks of Snake’s Den , she gains one/two/three additional Moxie.

Infinite Recursion is a buff-type skill. The Arcanist consumes two/three/four stacks with one/two/three-star cards. She gains two/three/four rank-one incantation at the round’s end with one/two/three-star cards. If there aren’t enough stacks of , she gains one/two/three additional Moxie. Hiss! (Special incantation): It deals 50%/100%/250% damage and applies 1/2/4 Serpentine Scales stacks at rank 1/2/3. Hiss! is considered an Ultimate and doesn’t consume AP.

It deals 50%/100%/250% damage and applies 1/2/4 stacks at rank 1/2/3. Hiss! is considered an Ultimate and doesn’t consume AP. Experimental Rocketry (Ultimate Skill): It deals 500% damage to all enemies. Additionally, it increases the damage enemies receive from Serpentine Scales from 20% to 70% for the current round. At the round’s end, she recovers all Serpentine Scales and gains an equal number of Hiss!

Explanation of status effects:

Serpentine Scales: The enemy takes Genesis damage equivalent to ((50% + number of Serpentine Scales stacks ✕ 20%) ✕ Hissabeth’s attack. It can critically hit an enemy and buff from the Ultimate Might effect. One stack of Serpentine Scale converts into Snake’s Den after triggering every time and grants it to Hissabeth. After she dies, the ally with the highest attack gets the remaining Serpentine Scales. Serpentine Scales can stack up to eight times and are undispellable.

The enemy takes Genesis damage equivalent to ((50% + number of Serpentine Scales stacks ✕ 20%) ✕ Hissabeth’s attack. It can critically hit an enemy and buff from the Ultimate Might effect. One stack of Serpentine Scale converts into Snake’s Den after triggering every time and grants it to Hissabeth. After she dies, the ally with the highest attack gets the remaining Serpentine Scales. Serpentine Scales can stack up to eight times and are undispellable. Snake’s Den: It can stack up to eight times and is undispellable. At the round’s start, the Arcanist adjusts its stacks so that the total of Snake’s Den, Serpentine Scales, and Hiss on the battlefield equals eight.

Best Psychubes for Hissabeth in Reverse 1999

Below are the best Reverse 1999 Psychubes for Hissabeth:

Never-Ending Q&A: She gets a 6% increase to Ultimate Might after casting Hiss! (can stack up to four times). Her critical damage increases by 12% after she casts Experimental Rocketry (can stack up to three times).

She gets a 6% increase to Ultimate Might after casting Hiss! (can stack up to four times). Her critical damage increases by 12% after she casts Experimental Rocketry (can stack up to three times). Rehearsal of Dreams: She gets a 2% Ultimate Might (can stack up to 12 times) for every Neg Status applied on enemies with a Basic Skill. For each type of Stats Down, Neg Status, or Control effect on enemies, she gains a 6% damage dealt buff (up to four types of effects can count for the buff).

She gets a 2% Ultimate Might (can stack up to 12 times) for every Neg Status applied on enemies with a Basic Skill. For each type of Stats Down, Neg Status, or Control effect on enemies, she gains a 6% damage dealt buff (up to four types of effects can count for the buff). Luxurious Leisure: Her damage dealt increases by 9% (can stack up to three times) after casting Hiss!

Never-Ending Q&A is the best-in-slot Psychube for the 6-star Arcanist. You can use others as an alternative.

Insight materials for Hissabeth in Reverse 1999

Inheritance overview (Image via Bluepoch (Image via Blueopoch)

Hissabeth’s Inheritance is called Eternally Inquisitive. It grants her the ability to apply Rigidity, Snake’s Den stack upon entering the battle, and more. Here is its effect at all Insight levels:

Insight I: She gains eight Snake’s Den stacks upon entering the battle. If she’s carrying at least one Snake’s Den stack at the round’s start, she consumes it and produces a rank-one Hiss! Card. This effect can trigger once per round. Hiss! and Experimental Rocketry do not take up the allied Incantation Limit.

Required materials:

Sharpodonty ✕ 18000

Page of Plantal Vimen ✕ 6

Magnesia Crystal ✕ 6

Liquefied Terror ✕ 5

Insight II: She gets an 8% damage dealt buff upon entering the battle.

Required materials:

Sharpodonty ✕ 40000

Scroll of Plantal Vimen ✕ 10

Esoteric Bones ✕ 6

Goose Neck ✕ 5

Insight III: She applies one Rigidity stack and gains one Moxie while attacking enemies under the Serpentine Scales effect. This effect can trigger once per round.

Required materials:

Sharpodonty ✕ 200000

Tome of Plantal Vimen ✕ 16

Goldbell Spirit Bottle ✕ 6

Serpent Scepter ✕ 3

Best teammates for Hissabeth in Reverse 1999

Below are some of the best teammates for Hissabeth in Reverse 1999:

Melania (6-star): She gives Ultimate Might, critical buffs, and extra Moxie.

She gives Ultimate Might, critical buffs, and extra Moxie. Name Day (5-star): He grants Ultimate Might and damage buffs. Name Day also has an ability that causes an ally to cast their Ultimate without consuming AP.

He grants Ultimate Might and damage buffs. Name Day also has an ability that causes an ally to cast their Ultimate without consuming AP. Vila (6-star): She can buff critical rate and critical damage, and can buff Hiss!’s damage.

She can buff critical rate and critical damage, and can buff Hiss!’s damage. Lopera (6-star): She can provide Ultimate Might and critical buffs.

She can provide Ultimate Might and critical buffs. Argus (6-star): Use as a sub-DPS.

That concludes our Hissabeth build guide in Reverse 1999.

