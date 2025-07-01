Hissabeth in Reverse 1999: Skills overview, best teammates, and more

Hissabeth in Reverse 1999 is an upcoming 6-star Plant Afflatus Arcanist. She will make her debut in the version 2.7 update on July 3, 2025. Timekeepers can pull for her from the Serpentine Century banner till July 24, 2025. The Arcanist can generate a special incantation, Hiss, with her Infinite Recursion and Experimental Rocketry. It is considered an Ultimate and doesn’t cost AP when cast.

That said, here are the details of Hissabeth’s skills, best teams, and whether she is worth pulling in the Reverse 1999 2.7 update.

Skill overview of Hissabeth in Reverse 1999

Hissabeth in Reverse 1999 deals mental damage and can generate Moxie with her skills. Here is their overview:

Ouroboros (Skill 1): Ouroboros deals mass damage to two enemies. The enemies under the Serpentine Scales receive additional damage from this skill.

Ouroboros deals mass damage to two enemies. The enemies under the Serpentine Scales receive additional damage from this skill. Infinite Recursion (Skill 2): It buffs Hissabeth by granting some stacks of Snake’s Den effect. She consumes all Snake’s Den stacks to cast Hiss! At the round’s end. She gains Moxie if there are insufficient Snake’s Den stacks.

It buffs Hissabeth by granting some stacks of Snake’s Den effect. She consumes all Snake’s Den stacks to cast Hiss! At the round’s end. She gains Moxie if there are insufficient Snake’s Den stacks. Experimental Rocketry (Ultimate Skill): It causes Hissabeth to deal damage to all enemies on the battlefield. At the round’s end, the skill ups the damage of resolved Serpentine Scales on the enemies hit. Additionally, all Serpentine Scales stacks convert into Hiss!

It causes Hissabeth to deal damage to all enemies on the battlefield. At the round’s end, the skill ups the damage of resolved Serpentine Scales on the enemies hit. Additionally, all Serpentine Scales stacks convert into Hiss! Hiss! (Special Skill): This skill counts as an Ultimate and doesn’t consume any AP. It deals mental damage, inflicts the Serpentine Scales on the enemy, and grants Moxie to Hissabeth.

Explanation of Hissabeth’s status effects:

Serpentine Scales: The enemies with Serpentine Scales take Genesis damage at the round’s end. Ultimate Might can buff this skill, and it can score a critical hit. Hissabeth reclaims every applied stack and converts it into Snake’s Den. After she gets defeated, all Serpentine Scales stacks are transferred to the enemy with the highest attack.

The Passive Skill or Inheritance of Hissabeth in Reverse 1999 is called Eternally Exquisite. At Insight I, she gains Snake’s Den upon entering the battle. If she has Snake’s Den upon entering the battle, she generates Hiss! Her Ultimate Skill and Hiss! don’t count in the Incantation Draw Limit.

At Insight II, this Plant Afflatus Arcanist gains a damage-dealt buff upon entering the battle. The skill’s Insight III restores Moxie and inflicts Rigidity on the enemy when she attacks an enemy affected by Serpentine Scales.

Best teammates for Hissabeth in Reverse 1999

Kakania is one of the best teammates for Hissabeth (Image via Bluepoch)

Hissabeth plays as a Sub-DPS in a Reverse 1999 team. Timekeepers can use Arcanists that provide Ultimate Might since it can buff Serpentine Scales, which turns into Hiss!

Keeping that in mind, here are the best teammates for Hissabeth in Reverse 1999:

Melania (with Euphoria): She can give critical rate, critical damage, and Ultimate Might buff with her Fixed Plan effect.

She can give critical rate, critical damage, and Ultimate Might buff with her Fixed Plan effect. Lopera: An offensive support Arcanist who can provide critical-related and Ultimate Might buffs. She can also provide a little bit of sustain with HP lost healing.

An offensive support Arcanist who can provide critical-related and Ultimate Might buffs. She can also provide a little bit of sustain with HP lost healing. Medicine Pocket (with Euphoria): She can provide decent healing and apply critical resistance and critical defense debuffs.

She can provide decent healing and apply critical resistance and critical defense debuffs. Kakannia: She can act as a tank to boost survivability and up the team’s damage by buffing the attack stats.

She can act as a tank to boost survivability and up the team’s damage by buffing the attack stats. Ulrich: He gives Ultimate Might buff with Frequency Analysis effect.

Is Hissabeth worth pulling in Reverse 1999?

Hissabeth in Reverse 1999 is not a must-pull. She can deal high damage, but is not the meta character. While she can synergize with various characters, there isn’t a specific team to use her in. Free-to-play players can skip her and save for Kiperina, who will arrive in the second phase of the version 2.7 update.

However, if you lack a Plant DPS and Genesis DPS character and want one, then pull for her in the Reverse 1999 version 2.7 update.

