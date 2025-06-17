Reverse 1999 Aleph build guide: Skills, best Psychubes, Insight Materials, and teams

Aleph is the latest Arcanist to debut in the Reverse 1999 Version 2.6 update. The character is best for the Inspiration team, which includes Barcarola and Voyager of Star Afflatus, and others. His kit can deal Mental damage, generate an extra Action Point (AP), and increase the attack number of Impromptu Incantation stacks. He can also buff allies’ Incantation Might, increase his max Eureka, and more.

That said, below is the skills explanation, recommended best Psychubes, Insight Materials, and more for the latest 6-star Arcanist.

Reverse 1999 Aleph build guide: Skills overview

Below is the overview of Aleph’s skills in Reverse 1999:

Power of Discipline (Basic Skill 1): This skill inflicts 100%/200%/400% damage to one enemy with one/two/three-star cards. The Arcanist also gains the Continuous Action I effect for one round. After attacking, the skill increases the Impromptu Incantatio’s attack by one.

This skill inflicts 100%/200%/400% damage to one enemy with one/two/three-star cards. The Arcanist also gains the Continuous Action I effect for one round. After attacking, the skill increases the Impromptu Incantatio’s attack by one. Speech of Idealism (Basic Skill 2): This basic skill buffs all allies for three rounds by applying one Clarification stack on them with one/two/three-star cards. The effect remains active for three rounds. The Arcanist also consumes two Eurekas to gain one Clarification stack.

This basic skill buffs all allies for three rounds by applying one Clarification stack on them with one/two/three-star cards. The effect remains active for three rounds. The Arcanist also consumes two Eurekas to gain one Clarification stack. Reflections of Omniscience (Ultimate Skill): Reflections of Omniscience is a self-channel skill. While in the channel, the Arcanist Memorizes the first two basic incantations cast in the round (excluding follow-up attacks). After that, he enters the Hperthymesia status for one round.

Explanation of status effects

Memorize: The Arcaist remembers Inspiration points, ranks, and Rewrite effects of incantations.

The Arcaist remembers Inspiration points, ranks, and Rewrite effects of incantations. Hyperthymesia: Aleph recalls the memorized incantations and casts them when the channel ends. After that, he increases the Impromptu Incantations attack for the round. All Impromptu incantation attacks inflict Interpretation. However, its final 18 attacks deal an additional Metal damage equal to 80% of the number of Interpretation stacks.

Aleph recalls the memorized incantations and casts them when the channel ends. After that, he increases the Impromptu Incantations attack for the round. All Impromptu incantation attacks inflict Interpretation. However, its final 18 attacks deal an additional Metal damage equal to 80% of the number of Interpretation stacks. Continuous Action I: Increases Action Points (AP) by one round.

Increases Action Points (AP) by one round. Clarification: Increases Incantation Might by 10% (can stack up to four times with each timed separately.

Increases Incantation Might by 10% (can stack up to four times with each timed separately. Interpretation: It reduces Mental defense by 10% and damage taken reduction by 10%. Every attack except the first reduces Mental defense and damage reduction by 2% for three rounds (can stack up to eight times).

Recommended Psychubes for Reverse 1999 Aleph build guide

Mental Cage Psychube in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Below are the recommended Reverse 1999 Psychubes for the Aleph build:

Mental Cage (6-star): Each additional incantation used after the team’s total casted incantations grants a 6% damage dealt buff to all allies for a round (can stack up to three times). Additionally, it boosts the Incantation Might by 0.3% of all allies (can stack up to 30 times). The Psychube also grants two Eurekas when he enters the battle.

Each additional incantation used after the team’s total casted incantations grants a 6% damage dealt buff to all allies for a round (can stack up to three times). Additionally, it boosts the Incantation Might by 0.3% of all allies (can stack up to 30 times). The Psychube also grants two Eurekas when he enters the battle. Long Night Talk (6-star): If he has two or more positive status effects, his damage dealt buffs by 8% while attacking. The Psychube boosts the character’s attack by 2.5% while using a buff-type incantation (can stack up to five times).

If he has two or more positive status effects, his damage dealt buffs by 8% while attacking. The Psychube boosts the character’s attack by 2.5% while using a buff-type incantation (can stack up to five times). Blasphemer of Night (6-star): His damage dealt increases by 24% if he has two or more Neg status while attacking.

Mental Cage is the best Psychube for Aleph. It boosts the overall team’s damage after the team uses more than four incantations. The 6-star will comfortably surpass the threshold with his Ultimate Skill.

Timekeepers can use Blasphemer of Night and Long Night Talk as alternatives. However, it's best to use Mental Cage if one wants the 6-star to perform their best.

Reverse 1999 Aleph build guide: Insight Materials and Inheritance effects

Know It All, Answer It All is Aleph’s Inheritance in Reverse 1999. It increases his max Eureka, buffs damage dealt and recovers Eurekas. Here are the details of the Inheritance effects at all Insight levels and their effects:

Insight I: It increases the Arcanist’s max Eureka cap by two and grants two Eurekas at the round’s start. The Insight effect also stacks Inspiration points every time an ally consumes Eureka. The Arcanist consumes one Eureka to make one Impromptu Incantation attack and apply the Interpretation on the enemy hit. This triggers whenever a teammate under the Clarification effect actively casts and deals damage with a skill.

Required materials:

Sharpodonty ✕ 18000

Page of Mineral Wealth ✕ 3

Page of Starlit Ascent ✕ 3

Spell of Banishing ✕ 6

Rough Silver Ingot ✕ 5

Insight II: It increases the Arcanist’s damage dealt by 8% upon entering the battle.

Required materials:

Sharpodonty ✕ 40000

Scroll of Mineral Wealth ✕ 5

Scroll of Starlit Ascent ✕ 5

Cicada Wings ✕ 6

Golden Grass Incense ✕ 5

Insight III: The Arcanist has a 25% probability of recovering one Eureka every time he consumes Eureka.

Required materials:

Sharpodonty ✕ 200000

Tome of Mineral Wealth ✕ 8

Tome of Starlit Ascent ✕ 8

Wyrmling Skeleton ✕ 6

Rheingold ✕ 3

Reverse 1999 Aleph build guide: Best teams

Barcarola is one of the best temmates for Aleph (Image via Bluepoch)

Aleph takes the role of a support character in a Reverse 1999 team. His kit is catered to the Inspiration team, and fits excellently in it. Here are the best teammates for the 6-star Arcanist:

Voyager (Star): Must use with Euphoria upgrades

Barcarola (Star)

Matilda: for a f2p team

Sonetto: for a f2p team

Additionally, Timekeepers can use any character that can generate Inspiration points. They can also pair him with any healer if one lacks survivability.

