Latest Reverse 1999 version 2.7 characters (CN server)

Bluepoch introduced three new characters in the Reverse 1999 version 2.7 update. As of this writing, the patch is ongoing in the Chinese (CN) server. Global players currently playing the 2.5 update might be curious about what characters they can expect in the upcoming updates. The three characters that the 2.7 version introduced include two 6-star and one 5-star.

Ad

This article outlines their skills and Inheritance effects, helping global players plan and save the Unilogs if they want them when the Reverse 1999 version 2.7 drops globally.

Note: The characters’ names and skills might differ when they arrive on the global server.

Skills and Inheritance effects of the Reverse 1999 version 2.7 characters

1) Hissabeth

Hissabeth in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Hissabeth is the 6-star character set to debut in the first phase of the Reverse 1999 version 2.7. She belongs to the Plant Afflatus and deals Mental damage with her skills. Here is an overview of her skills:

Ad

Trending

Ouroboros (Basic Skill 1): Hissabeth deals damage to two enemies on the battlefield. If the enemies have the Serpentine Scales effect, she deals additional damage. Serpentine Scales deal Genesis damage to the enemy at the round’s end. If the current carrier dies, the Serpentine Scales effect will be applied to the enemy with the highest health.

Hissabeth deals damage to two enemies on the battlefield. If the enemies have the effect, she deals additional damage. deal Genesis damage to the enemy at the round’s end. If the current carrier dies, the Serpentine Scales effect will be applied to the enemy with the highest health. Infinite Recursion (Basic Skill 2): Infinite Recursion is a buff-type skill that grants Snake’s Den to Hissabeth. She consumes Snake’s Den to generate the Hiss! incantation. Hissabeth gains Moxie if she doesn’t have enough of Snake's Den . Hiss! is considered an Ultimate Skill and won’t consume Action Points while casting.

Infinite Recursion is a buff-type skill that grants to Hissabeth. She consumes to generate the incantation. Hissabeth gains Moxie if she doesn’t have enough of . Hiss! is considered an Ultimate Skill and won’t consume Action Points while casting. Experimental Rocketry (Ultimate Skill): Hissabeth deals damage to all enemies with her Ultimate. The Experimental Rocketry buffs Serpentine Scales’ damage. At the round’s end, she recovers all Serpentine Scales from enemies and converts them to Hiss! incantation.

Ad

The Inheritance of this Reverse 1999 version 2.7 character is called The Snake of Questions. At Insight I, the Inheritance grants Snake’s Den stacks upon entering the battle. She consumes Snake’s Den to generate Hiss! incantation. This effect can trigger once per round. Using Hiss! and her Ultimate Skill won’t affect the spelldock’s count limit.

She gains a damage dealt buff upon entering the battle at Insight II. At Insight III, she inflicts Rigidity and gains Moxie upon attacking enemies with Serpentine Scales. This effect can trigger once per round.

Ad

Also read: Liang Yue build guide

2) Kiperina

Kiperina in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Kiperina is the 6-star character who will debut in the second phase of the Reverse 1999 version 2.7 update. She belongs to the Star Afflatus and deals Mental damage with her skills. The Arcanist can dispel statuses from allies, grant Inspiration to the Impromptu Incantation, and give shields to allies. Here is an overview of her skills:

Ad

Colors from Space (Basic Skill 1): It deals damage to two enemies. She consumes Eurekas and increases the number of Impromptu Incantation attacks for the current round.

It deals damage to two enemies. She consumes Eurekas and increases the number of Impromptu Incantation attacks for the current round. For Everyone (Basic Skill 2): It is a buff-type skill that grants a shield based on her attack to all allies. The shield’s health increases if she casts this skill actively. She stacks the For Everyone on the ally who already has a shield. The critical rate and damage of the ally with the shield also increase.

It is a buff-type skill that grants a shield based on her attack to all allies. The shield’s health increases if she casts this skill actively. She stacks the For Everyone on the ally who already has a shield. The critical rate and damage of the ally with the shield also increase. Reach for the Stars (Ultimate Skill): She applies Cosmic Radiation on all enemies and dispels all Stats Down, Neg Status, and Control from them. She also adds a certain number of Inspiration stacks to the Impromptu Incantation for the current round.

Ad

The Inheritance of this Reverse 1999 version 2.7 character is called Child of the Dawn. At Insight I, it increases the Inspiration when allies consume Eureka. She gains Eureka after her ally or Impromptu Incantation lands a certain number of critical hits. Kiperina also gains a stack of Auroral Corona at the end of the round based on the excess Eureka and Eureka consumed in the current round.

Insight II buffs her attack upon entering the battle. At Insight III, she gains a certain number of Eurekas upon entering the battlefield. Additionally, she dispels one type of Counter from all allies at the round’s start. She consumes all existing Eureka after dispelling the Counter. Kiperina casts a rank one For Everyone skill for every two Eureka consumed.

Ad

Also read: Fatutu build guide

3) Name Day

Name Day in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Name Day is the 5-star character who will debut in the Reverse 1999 version 2.7 update. He can deal Mental damage and belongs to the Mineral Afflatus. The character can buff allies and dispel all counter statuses from them. Here is an overview of his skills:

Ad

Palindrome (Basic Skill 1): This skill deals damage to two enemies.

This skill deals damage to two enemies. As You Wish (Basic Skill 2): This skill buffs damage dealt and damage healed of all allies for a certain number of rounds.

This skill buffs damage dealt and damage healed of all allies for a certain number of rounds. Carved in Snow (Ultimate Skill): It increases the damage of all her allies’ Ultimate skills for a certain number of rounds. He also grants the Name effect to them, lasting for a certain number of rounds. If allies with the Name effect cast their Ultimate Skills, it won’t consume Action Points.

Ad

Also read: Barcarola build guide

The Inheritance of this Reverse 1999 version 2.7 character is called Heritage. At Insight I, it gives him the ability to grant the Ceremonious effect to the allies in front of her after taking action. Insight II reduces the damage taken when he enters the battle. At Insight III, he gains Moxie whenever the ally in front casts their Ultimate Skill.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More